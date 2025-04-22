Skip to content
Saif Ali Khan buys luxury island home in Qatar just 3 months after knife attack

The actor calls the secluded property his peaceful escape, ideal for family getaways and a slower pace of life.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan spotted in a rare candid moment, blending royal charm with effortless style

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 22, 2025
Pooja Pillai

After a brutal home invasion in January left him injured and shaken, Saif Ali Khan has made a significant change; he’s bought a holiday home in Qatar. The new property, located on the luxurious St Regis Marsa Arabia Island at The Pearl in Doha, isn’t just about real estate for Saif but about finding a sense of calm and comfort after a turbulent start to the year.

At a recent press event hosted by the Alfardan Group, Saif opened up about what led to the purchase. While in Doha for work, he stayed at the property and found himself drawn to the overall experience. “It just felt right,” he said. The privacy, the well-designed spaces, the food, and the general pace of life all played a part in his decision. But more than anything, it was the feeling of safety that mattered most.

Saif Ali Khan Saif Ali Khan keeps it classic in a crisp look, embodying understated eleganceGetty Images


Given the timing, that detail stands out. In mid-January, Saif was attacked by an intruder inside his Bandra apartment during an attempted robbery. He was hospitalised for multiple injuries, including damage to his thoracic spine, and spent five days at Lilavati Hospital before being discharged.

Three months later, he’s slowly stepping back into public life, promoting his new Netflix film Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, and reflecting on the need for spaces that feel secure. Qatar, he said, checks that box for him. “It’s peaceful, it’s secluded, and it’s close to home,” he shared.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted together at an eventGetty Images


He also mentioned wanting to take his children, Taimur and Jeh, to the property soon. “It’s a good place for the family to relax,” he said. The idea of an island within an island appealed to him. More like an escape, yet accessible.

Saif already owns homes in Mumbai, the historic Pataudi Palace, and properties abroad in London and Gstaad. But after what he’s been through, this decision is less about luxury and more about regaining a sense of safety.

As he returns to the spotlight with Jewel Thief, streaming from 25 April, Saif seems to be choosing peace, both on screen and off.

dohaholiday homehome invasionjewel thiefkareena kapoor khanknife attacknetflix filmprivacyqatarsafetysaif ali khan

