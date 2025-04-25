‘Jewel Thief’ review: Critics call it a predictable heist film with uninspired direction

The much-anticipated heist film Jewel Thief promised a thrilling ride with high-stakes action and suspense. However, early reviews suggest that the film falls short of expectations, leaving viewers underwhelmed by its predictable plot and lacklustre execution.

The premise of Jewel Thief centres around a master thief who is forced by a menacing antagonist to steal a rare diamond. Critics, however, note that while the plot has the potential to be gripping, the execution doesn’t quite live up to the hype. The film is described as a "predictable heist" where the twists are "painfully obvious" from the start, offering little in terms of suspense or surprise. The film’s plot quickly devolves into a familiar, formulaic chase that never quite finds its footing.

While the film attempts to mix family drama and high-octane action, many felt the emotional stakes were forced. The relationship dynamics, particularly within the protagonist's family, seem more like filler than essential plot points. The emotional backstory of the lead character lacks depth, making it hard for the audience to connect with the character’s motivations.

Saif Ali Khan’s performance as the reluctant thief has drawn mixed reviews. While the actor's charm is evident, some critics feel that the portrayal lacks the depth needed to bring the character to life. Others point out that the actor’s usual suave persona feels out of place in a film that requires more emotional investment. On the other hand, Jaideep Ahlawat's performance has garnered some praise for injecting menace into the role, elevating his scenes whenever he's on screen.

One of the film's main drawbacks, according to critics, is its pacing. The first half is described as "dragging" and lacking any real momentum, making it difficult for viewers to stay engaged. While the second half picks up slightly, many feel it doesn’t deliver the payoff that a heist thriller should. The lack of a truly exciting heist sequence is a recurring complaint. The action feels more like an afterthought than the centrepiece of the film.

While the film's visuals, particularly the scenes set in a high-tech museum receive some praise, the overall direction is deemed uninspired. Critics felt the lack of flair in the heist sequences, noting that what should have been the highlight of the movie turns into a forgettable affair, lacking the energy and tension needed to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Despite the presence of talented actors and a promising premise, Jewel Thief seems to miss the mark. Critics agree that the film fails to offer anything new to the heist genre and is ultimately weighed down by its predictable narrative and lack of emotional depth. If you're a fan of the cast, you may find moments of entertainment, but overall, Jewel Thief struggles to stand out in a crowded genre.