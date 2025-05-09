Jewel Thief: Self-indulgent stealing story badly let down by silly screenplay

This newly released Netflix crime caper illustrates everything that is currently wrong with commercial Bollywood films. The silly stinker was not good enough for a cinema release, so it was dumped straight on to a streaming platform, with style clearly taking precedence over substance.
Saif Ali Khan plays a suave, globetrotting thief who is blackmailed by a mysterious underworld figure (Jaideep Ahlawat) into stealing a priceless diamond from a museum in Mumbai. Naturally, there is a backstory involving the guilt-ridden protagonist and a law enforcement officer hot on his trail. But instead of offering a gripping battle of attrition or an engaging heist thriller, the film descends into a muddled melting pot of tired clichés and what seem like a series of self-indulgent moments from the lead cast.
Despite having two directors at the helm, this mindless movie fails to generate any interest or excitement, largely due to its terrible writing. The plot relies heavily on overused tropes, nonsensical sequences and silly plot twists, which irritate rather than intrigue. The dialogue often feels lazy, and many scenes unfold with no tension or coherence.
Saif Ali Khan brings a touch of charm to his role, and Jaideep Ahlawat has decent screen presence as the antagonist, but neither is able to inject energy into this lifeless film. Similarly, the sleek cinematography and a few stylish set pieces cannot disguise the weak storytelling or the complete lack of emotional depth.
There are also a number of truly silly, borderline laughable moments scattered throughout this poorly made production, which only add to the frustration. This outdated film is not for anyone looking for a thrilling heist story with genuine stakes or excitement. Like many of the badly made Bollywood films released in recent years, Jewel Thief – The Heist Beginsis a colossal waste of time, talent and money – and will soon be forgotten.