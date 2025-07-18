Kate Beckinsale says mother Judy Loe died in her arms after months of suffering from stage 4 cancer

Highlights:

Kate Beckinsale has announced the death of her mother, British actress Judy Loe, who passed away on the night of 15 July after a year-long struggle with stage 4 cancer. The Underworld star confirmed the heartbreaking news through an emotional Instagram post on 17 July, revealing that her 78-year-old mother died in her arms.

In the deeply personal post, Beckinsale explained that she had to register her mother’s death certificate, prompting her to share the news publicly. She described Loe as her “guiding star” and “soulmate,” and expressed the devastation of losing both her parents—her father, actor Richard Beckinsale, died when she was just five.

What did Kate Beckinsale say in her tribute to Judy Loe?

Beckinsale’s Instagram post included several photos and videos of her late mother, though she admitted she couldn’t bring herself to go through her full camera roll yet. She apologised to Loe’s friends who might have learned the news through the press, saying she was “paralysed” with grief and unable to go through her mother’s phone to inform people personally.

“Jude was the compass of my life, the love of my life, and my dearest friend,” she wrote. “She died after immeasurable suffering. This has been my greatest fear since finding my father dead at five, and now I’m here. Oh my mum… I’m so sorry.”

Who was Judy Loe?

Judy Loe had a distinguished career in British television that spanned decades. She starred as Dr Helen Sanders in the final two series of General Hospital and played Princess May in Edward the Seventh. She also made memorable guest appearances in several TV series, including The Chief and Singles.

Loe also had roles in films like Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life and appeared in the cult-favourite series Ace of Wands. Despite her fame, she lived a relatively private life and was especially known for her deep bond with her daughter Kate.

What support did Kate Beckinsale receive during her mother’s illness?

In February 2025, Kate made a rare appearance on Instagram after deleting all her posts, asking fans to send “prayers, magic or miracles” for her mother. Earlier this month, she posted a heartfelt video singing Bye Bye Love to Judy in hospital, a song that held nostalgic value from a group they were part of during Kate’s teenage years.

How has Kate Beckinsale dealt with the loss?

The death of Judy Loe marks another devastating personal loss for Beckinsale, who has often spoken about the trauma of losing her father as a child. She described this recent loss as “nearly impossible to bear,” saying the world feels “so dim” without her mum.

Kate’s post has prompted an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities alike, many offering condolences and sharing memories of Loe’s warmth and grace.