Kate Beckinsale says mother Judy Loe died in her arms after months of suffering from stage 4 cancer

The actress shared a raw and emotional Instagram tribute, describing her mother as her guiding star and closest friend.

Judy Loe death

Kate Beckinsale shared a heartfelt tribute to her late mother Judy Loe on Instagram

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 18, 2025
Highlights:

  • British actress Kate Beckinsale confirmed the death of her mother Judy Loe, aged 78, on 15 July.
  • Judy Loe had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in July 2024.
  • Beckinsale shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, revealing her mother passed away in her arms.
  • Judy Loe was a well-known British television actress with roles in General Hospital, Edward the Seventh, and Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life.

Kate Beckinsale has announced the death of her mother, British actress Judy Loe, who passed away on the night of 15 July after a year-long struggle with stage 4 cancer. The Underworld star confirmed the heartbreaking news through an emotional Instagram post on 17 July, revealing that her 78-year-old mother died in her arms.

In the deeply personal post, Beckinsale explained that she had to register her mother’s death certificate, prompting her to share the news publicly. She described Loe as her “guiding star” and “soulmate,” and expressed the devastation of losing both her parents—her father, actor Richard Beckinsale, died when she was just five.

 Judy\u202fLoe death Judy Loe passed away at 78 after a year-long battle with stage 4 cancerInstagram/katebeckinsale


What did Kate Beckinsale say in her tribute to Judy Loe?

Beckinsale’s Instagram post included several photos and videos of her late mother, though she admitted she couldn’t bring herself to go through her full camera roll yet. She apologised to Loe’s friends who might have learned the news through the press, saying she was “paralysed” with grief and unable to go through her mother’s phone to inform people personally.

“Jude was the compass of my life, the love of my life, and my dearest friend,” she wrote. “She died after immeasurable suffering. This has been my greatest fear since finding my father dead at five, and now I’m here. Oh my mum… I’m so sorry.”

Her tribute highlighted Judy’s kindness, strength, and unshakable belief in the good in others. Kate also thanked her mother’s lifelong friends for their love and support, revealing that Judy remained deeply connected to her childhood friendships throughout her life.


Who was Judy Loe?

Judy Loe had a distinguished career in British television that spanned decades. She starred as Dr Helen Sanders in the final two series of General Hospital and played Princess May in Edward the Seventh. She also made memorable guest appearances in several TV series, including The Chief and Singles.

Loe also had roles in films like Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life and appeared in the cult-favourite series Ace of Wands. Despite her fame, she lived a relatively private life and was especially known for her deep bond with her daughter Kate.

 Judy\u202fLoe death Kate Beckinsale mourns death of mother Judy Loe after stage 4 cancer battleGetty Images


What support did Kate Beckinsale receive during her mother’s illness?

In February 2025, Kate made a rare appearance on Instagram after deleting all her posts, asking fans to send “prayers, magic or miracles” for her mother. Earlier this month, she posted a heartfelt video singing Bye Bye Love to Judy in hospital, a song that held nostalgic value from a group they were part of during Kate’s teenage years.

Through it all, Kate credited her mother’s friends and fans for their unwavering support. She also acknowledged the hospital staff, jokingly apologising for subjecting them to her singing.


How has Kate Beckinsale dealt with the loss?

The death of Judy Loe marks another devastating personal loss for Beckinsale, who has often spoken about the trauma of losing her father as a child. She described this recent loss as “nearly impossible to bear,” saying the world feels “so dim” without her mum.

 Judy\u202fLoe death The mother-daughter duo shared a lifelong bond both on and off screenInstagram/katebeckinsale


Kate’s post has prompted an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities alike, many offering condolences and sharing memories of Loe’s warmth and grace.

