Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra head to Tanzania as Rajamouli’s ‘SSMB 29’ plot leaks reveal African legend-inspired thriller

The £89 million (approx. ₹970 crore) action-adventure will begin filming in Serengeti this July with Mahesh Babu playing a rugged explorer on a world-altering mission.

SSMB29 plot leaks

Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra head to Tanzania for Rajamouli’s SSMB 29

Getty Images/ Instagram/urstrulymahesh
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 18, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja Pillai
Highlights:

  • Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran to headline SS Rajamouli’s next big-budget film
  • Shooting for SSMB 29 begins in mid-July in Tanzania’s Serengeti, followed by South Africa
  • Tanzanian report leaks plot details: a globe-trotting explorer unravels ancient secrets
  • Film reportedly mounted on a massive £89 million (approx. ₹970 crore) budget, one of India's costliest projects

Director SS Rajamouli is set to begin filming a new schedule of SSMB 29, his much-anticipated project starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. Reports from Tanzania suggest the crew will kick off shooting in Serengeti by the third week of July. The action-adventure, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, is said to be based on classic African exploration tales, with a twist of mythology and mystery.

The buzz around SSMB 29 has only grown after Tanzanian publication The Citizen not only confirmed the upcoming shoot in East Africa but also leaked key details about the plot. The film is being made on a staggering budget of £89 million (approx. ₹970 crore), putting it among India’s most expensive cinematic ventures.

 SSMB29 Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran joins SSMB29  Getty Images  


What is the story of SSMB 29?

According to reports, SSMB 29 follows a daring explorer who sets out on a perilous mission through uncharted territories in Africa. Described as being influenced by Indiana Jones and classic adventure films, the protagonist faces nature’s fury, cryptic legends, and a powerful adversary while uncovering a long-lost secret capable of altering the fate of the world.

Tanzanian media described the story as: “Think ancient legends, wild landscapes, and edge-of-your-seat thrills.” Mahesh Babu is expected to portray the rugged central character, making this his most physically demanding and globally ambitious role yet.

 Mahesh Babu new look for SSMB Mahesh Babu’s dramatic new look for SSMB 29 sparks a social media frenzy as fans compare him to Mufasa and a Hollywood action hero  Getty Images/ Twitter  


Where is SSMB 29 being shot?

The new schedule begins in Serengeti, Tanzania in mid-July, with the crew expected to move to South Africa shortly after. Earlier, parts of the film were shot in Koraput, Odisha, particularly at Talamali Hilltop.

There’s also buzz that the production may recreate ancient Indian cities, particularly Kashi (Varanasi), on elaborate sets in Hyderabad. While the African setting dominates the current narrative, past reports hinted at a mythological layer rooted in Indian history and a Lord Shiva lore.

 Rajamouli Builds Massive Set for SSMB29 as Kenya Shoot Nears SS Rajamouli recreates Varanasi at Ramoji Film City for a key action sequence in SSMB29  Getty Images  


Who else is in the cast of SSMB 29 ?

Aside from Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, the film features Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in a major role. There are also unconfirmed reports suggesting R. Madhavan may join the ensemble cast, adding further star power to Rajamouli’s already stacked team.

Chopra, who has been working predominantly in the West, confirmed in an interview that she’s returning to India for this project. “I miss Hindi movies and I miss India so much. I’m working in India this year, and I’m really excited about that,” she said.

 SSMB29 Priyanka Chopra calls 'SSMB29' her homecoming as she reunites with Indian cinema  Getty Images  


Why is Rajamouli keeping quiet about the film?

Unlike his high-profile promotions for Baahubali and RRR, Rajamouli has adopted a low-key strategy for SSMB 29. The project was quietly launched with a puja ceremony in Hyderabad earlier this year, and there has been no official word from the director about the storyline or cast additions.

During a screening of RRR in Japan, Rajamouli did express enthusiasm about introducing Mahesh Babu to international audiences. “His name is Mahesh Babu… he is very handsome. Hopefully, we finish the film fast and I’ll bring him here. I’m sure you’ll love him,” he told fans.

ss rajamoulipriyanka chopramahesh babussmb 29

