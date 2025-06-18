SS Rajamouli builds £4.8 million Varanasi set in Hyderabad as 'SSMB29' prepares for Kenya shoot with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

SS Rajamouli isn’t holding back with SSMB29, his latest big-screen spectacle starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The filmmaker, known for his visual scale and attention to detail, has recreated the holy city of Varanasi in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City instead of shooting on location. The reason? The chaotic logistics of filming in the spiritual capital of India.

The set, rumoured to cost £4.8 million (₹50 crore), is a massive replica built specifically for a key sequence in the film. Leaked photos from the set have already gone viral online, giving fans a glimpse of the scale Rajamouli is aiming for. Mahesh Babu will be filming an action sequence here, with VFX work enhancing the visuals. In true Rajamouli style, international graphics studios, some of the best from Hollywood, have been roped in to bring the visuals to life.

Kenya schedule to kick off in July with action-packed jungle scenes

After wrapping up earlier schedules in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, the SSMB29 team is now gearing up for its first international leg in Kenya. Originally planned for March, the schedule was delayed due to extreme heat in the region. Now rescheduled for July, the shoot will take place in some of East Africa’s most scenic locations, including Kenya’s Masai Mara, Tsavo, and Amboseli national parks.

This phase will see Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas dive into adrenaline-heavy sequences set deep in the African wilderness. The story reportedly involves Mahesh’s character searching for a rare herbal remedy, adding a mythical twist to the film.

For Priyanka, this film will mark her major comeback to Indian cinema after a six-year gap since The Sky Is Pink (2019). Her return in a Rajamouli project has fans across continents eager to see her back on the big screen.





A global vision with roots in mythology

While the team hasn’t confirmed the plot officially, reports suggest that the film is inspired by Ramayana-esque themes, with Mahesh Babu’s character on a spiritual and physical quest. The combination of Indian mythology, jungle survival, and stunning visual effects makes SSMB29 one of the most awaited Indian films currently in production.





With months of work left and international locations on the cards, SSMB29 is shaping up to be Rajamouli’s most ambitious project yet.