Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Orlando Bloom to star in survival thriller 'Reset'

Highlights

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Orlando Bloom will lead new thriller Reset

The film follows a woman stranded in the wilderness with no memory

Director Matt Smukler says the story centres on attraction and mistrust

International sales will launch at Cannes before filming begins in August

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Orlando Bloom are set to star in Reset, a new survival thriller that turns a wilderness escape into a tense psychological battle.

The film follows a woman played by Chopra Jonas, who wakes up deep in the wilderness with no memory of how she got there. Cut off from civilisation, her only hope appears to be a stranger played by Bloom, though the story quickly casts doubt on whether he can be trusted.

A thriller built around trust and deception

Directed by Matt Smukler and written by Jordan Rawlins, Reset focuses on the uneasy relationship between its two leads as survival becomes tied to suspicion. Smukler said he wanted actors who could convincingly balance attraction and mistrust, adding that Chopra Jonas and Bloom brought both qualities naturally to the project.

Production is expected to begin in August.

Fortitude International is financing the film and will launch international sales at the Marché du Film during the Cannes Film Festival. Producers include Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber through Fratricidal Films, alongside Michael Lazarovitch, Matthew Rhodes, Chopra Jonas’ Purple Pebble Pictures and Bloom’s Amazing Owl.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues action streak

The film adds to Chopra Jonas’ growing slate of action and thriller projects. Her recent release The Bluff debuted at number one globally on Prime Video, while Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena became one of the streamer’s biggest titles.

She is also set to return in season two of Citadel and will star in Varanasi from RRR filmmaker S S Rajamouli.

Orlando Bloom takes on darker material

Bloom recently received strong reviews for The Cut, which he also produced, and appeared in action comedy Deep Cover. He will next star opposite Rooney Mara and Kate Mara in Werner Herzog’s Bucking Fastard.

Director Smukler is known for projects including Finders Keepers and Wildflower, while screenwriter Rawlins previously worked as a stunt performer and professional poker player before entering the film industry.