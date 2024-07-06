Netflix announces documentary on SS Rajamouli

The biographical documentary is set to premiere on August 2.

Indian filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Streaming platform Netflix on Saturday announced a documentary film, titled Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli, on the celebrated filmmaker best known for global blockbusters Baahubali and RRR.

The announcement comes days after Rajamouli was inducted into the Director’s branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Applause Entertainment and Film Companion Studios produce the upcoming biographical documentary. Raghav Khanna directs it.

According to the makers, Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli will encapsulate the filmmaker’s creative universe, showcasing his profound influence on Indian and international cinema, his enduring legacy, and his innovative contributions to filmmaking.

In addition to this, it will feature an interview with Rajamouli, also known for action movies such as Eega and Magadheera, and the man behind the best original song Oscar-winning film RRR.

The documentary film will shed light on untold stories and perspectives from the director’s family, close friends, celebrated filmmakers such as James Cameron, Joe Russo, and Karan Johar, as well as actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan.

Monika Shergill, Vice-President Content, Netflix India, said the audience will be enthralled by the journey of the RRR filmmaker in Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli.

“S.S. Rajamouli is an icon whose visionary storytelling and cinematic brilliance has built deep fandom and put Indian cinema on the global map. His adventurous spirit and mastery of fantasy and epic genres have left an indelible mark on entertainment-loving audiences globally, breathing life into iconic tales from Indian history and culture,” Shergill said in a statement.

Sameer Nair, Managing Director of Applause Entertainment, said they are thrilled to be working with Netflix and Film Companion Studios on the documentary.

“His uniquely inventive narrative style has revolutionized Indian filmmaking and we are excited to present his artistic development from his humble beginnings to Baahubali and RRR,” Nair said.

Rajamouli was most recently seen in a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD, featuring his Baahubali leading man Prabhas.