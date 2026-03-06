Priyanka Chopra to present at Oscars 2026 as Indian stars appear across global award stages

Highlights

Priyanka Chopra is set to return as a presenter at the Academy Awards in 2026.

Alia Bhatt made her debut as a presenter at the BAFTA Awards.

Deepika Padukone introduced the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu at the 2023 ceremony.

Vir Das became the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is widely seen as an early Indian face on global red carpets.

Priyanka Chopra returns to the Oscars stage

Priyanka Chopra has been announced as one of the presenters at the Academy Awards in 2026. The appearance marks her return to the Oscars stage nearly a decade after she first presented at the ceremony in 2016.

Over the years, Chopra has also appeared at several major international award events, including the Golden Globe Awards and the Primetime Emmy Awards, reflecting her growing presence in global entertainment.

Alia Bhatt’s BAFTA presenter debut

Alia Bhatt made her debut as a presenter at the BAFTA Awards in February 2026. During the ceremony, she presented the award for Best Film Not in the English Language.

The moment marked another step in Bhatt’s expanding international visibility, following the global attention received by films such as Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR.

Shah Rukh Khan draws attention at the Joy Awards

Shah Rukh Khan also appeared as a presenter at the Joy Awards in 2026. The ceremony, held in Riyadh on 17 January, saw the Bollywood star become one of the most talked-about figures of the evening.

His appearance on the lavender carpet and understated style quickly caught attention among attendees and fans alike.

Deepika Padukone’s Oscars moment

At the 2023 edition of the Academy Awards, Deepika Padukone took the stage as a presenter and introduced the performance of Naatu Naatu from RRR.

The song later won the Oscar for Best Original Song, making the moment one of the ceremony’s widely discussed highlights.

Vir Das and the International Emmys

Comedian Vir Das became the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards. Known for his observational comedy, he has built a global following through stand-up specials and international tours.

Das had earlier earned an Emmy nomination for his comedy special Vir Das: For India in 2021.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s global red-carpet legacy

Long before the recent wave of international recognition, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had become one of the most visible Indian faces at international film festivals and award ceremonies.

Her consistent presence at global events helped introduce Indian cinema and fashion to wider audiences, paving the way for later generations of actors to appear on major international stages.