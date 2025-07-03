Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Deepika Padukone to be honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2026

The Bollywood superstar joins Emily Blunt and Timothée Chalamet in the 2026 class of honourees.

Deepika Padukone to be honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2026

Deepika Padukone joins Hollywood Walk of Fame

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 03, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Quick highlights:

  • Deepika Padukone to be honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2026 under the Motion Pictures category.
  • She is the first Indian actress to receive the recognition, announced by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.
  • The Class of 2026 also includes Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, Timothée Chalamet and Miley Cyrus.
  • Deepika expressed her gratitude on Instagram, calling the moment “Gratitude…”.

Deepika Padukone has been named among the 2026 honourees for the Hollywood Walk of Fame, becoming the first Indian actress to receive the distinction. The announcement, made during a live event hosted by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, places her alongside a global line-up of actors, musicians, and broadcasters to be celebrated with their own stars on Hollywood Boulevard next year.

  Deepika Padukone to get Hollywood Walk of Fame star Getty Images


Hollywood Walk of Fame committee selects Deepika for Motion Pictures category

Deepika’s name was included in the Motion Pictures category, joining a list of 35 individuals from across entertainment. This year’s selection includes actors Emily Blunt, Rachel McAdams, Rami Malek, and Timothée Chalamet, among others. Past inductee Eugenio Derbez and radio host Richard Blade revealed the names via livestream. The committee evaluated hundreds of entries before selecting honourees based on their artistic contributions, public appeal, and philanthropic work.

  Jury Member Deepika Padukone attend the Palme D'or winner press conference Getty Images


Deepika Padukone’s international journey and Hollywood debut

Padukone’s inclusion, in fact, reflects her global appeal. After rising to fame in Bollywood, she entered Hollywood with the 2017 action film xXx: Return of Xander Cage, co-starring Vin Diesel. Since then, she has represented Indian cinema on international platforms such as Cannes and the Met Gala. Earlier this year, she featured in Kalki 2898 AD, one of India’s highest-grossing films, and is currently attached to Atlee’s next project alongside Allu Arjun.

  Deepika Padukone honoured with Hollywood star in 2026 Getty Images


No, celebrities can’t buy their way into the Walk of Fame

With each announcement, speculation swirls online about whether stars purchase this honour. However, Walk of Fame officials clarified that selections are made through a transparent process. Anyone can submit a nomination, but it must be supported by the artist and meet strict criteria, including a minimum of five years in the industry and verifiable public impact. A sponsor later pays a fee, currently between £59,000 (₹6.2 crore) and £66,000 (₹7 crore), used for maintenance, not for purchase of the star itself.

  Deepika Padukone becomes Walk of Fame honouree in 2026Getty Images


Not the first Indian name, but a major milestone for Indian cinema

While Deepika’s recognition marks a landmark for Indian women in cinema, she is not the first Indian to appear on the Walk. That honour goes to Sabu Dastagir, a Mysore-born actor who became a Hollywood sensation in the 1930s and received his star in 1960. Nevertheless, Padukone’s inclusion underscores a new era of global visibility for Indian actors.

bollywoodhollywoodindian cinemawalk of famedeepika padukone

Related News

Rajnath Singh
Asia

India starts process to procure arms worth $12.31 billion

The Odyssey
Entertainment

'The Odyssey' first look revealed as Christopher Nolan drops teaser in cinemas

Showing up with purpose: Lessons in leadership and legacy
Comment

Showing up with purpose: Lessons in leadership and legacy

Hatul Shah

More For You

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron about life in her 40s

Getty Images

Charlize Theron says sex in her 40s is better than ever as she speaks about her one-night stand with a 26-year-old

Quick highlights:

 
     
  • Charlize Theron revealed she recently slept with a 26-year-old and called the experience “really f---ing amazing”.
    •  
  • The actress made the candid admission during her appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast.
    •  
  • Theron spoke about her distaste for dating apps and why she’s happy being single.
    •  
  • Her latest film, The Old Guard 2, is now streaming on Netflix.
    •  
 

At 49, Charlize Theron says she’s enjoying a new sense of freedom, and it includes some unexpected, thrilling experiences. The Oscar-winning actress recently spoke about a sexual encounter with a 26-year-old that she described as “really f---ing amazing”, during her guest appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast hosted by Alex Cooper. Promoting her new Netflix film The Old Guard 2, Theron got candid about her dating life, past relationships, and how her forties have brought her a refreshing shift in perspective.

 Charlize Theron Charlize Theron poses with her Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role during the 76th Annual Academy AwardsGetty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
‘Ramayana’ teaser

Ranbir Kapoor appears as Lord Ram for the first time in the Ramayana teaser

Youtube Screengrab

‘Ramayana’ teaser drops as Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi lead Nitesh Tiwari’s epic saga

Quick highlights:

 
     
  • The teaser offers the first look at Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravan.
    •  
  • Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana will release in two parts during Diwali 2026 and 2027.
    •  
  • The film features music by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman and action by Hollywood stunt legends.
    •  
  • With a reported budget of £78 million (₹835 crore), it’s the most expensive Indian film to date.
    •  
 

The much-awaited teaser for Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Yash as Ravan, is finally out, though viewers will have to wait longer to see actual scenes from the film. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the teaser opts for a stylised introduction to the mythological world rather than full footage, with only fleeting glimpses of the lead characters revealed at the very end.

  Ramayana teaser out featuring Ranbir Kapoor and YashYoutube Screengrab

Keep ReadingShow less
Sacha Baron Cohen Mephisto

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Mephisto confronts Riri Williams in the Ironheart finale

Getty Images/Marvel Cinematic Universe Fanon Wiki

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Mephisto finally enters the MCU in 'Ironheart' twist that changes everything

Quick highlights:

• Mephisto, played by Sacha Baron Cohen, debuts in the final episode of Marvel’s Ironheart.

• The villain tempts Riri Williams with the resurrection of her deceased friend Natalie.

Keep ReadingShow less
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended Day 3 of Wimbledon 2025

Instagram/nickjonas/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas cosy up at Wimbledon 2025 after 'Heads of State' London screening

Quick highlights:

  • Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended day 3 of Wimbledon 2025 on 2 July, joining a host of celebrities at the iconic London event.
  • The couple were spotted smiling and sharing a rare PDA moment inside the exclusive Parkside Suite at No. 1 Court.
  • Priyanka also posed with John Cena, her co-star from Heads of State, which hit cinemas a day earlier on 1 July.
  • Their London appearance comes after a private date night and screening for the Amazon Prime Video action-thriller.

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas made a striking appearance at Wimbledon 2025 on Tuesday, 2 July, as they joined a string of celebrities on day 3 of the world-famous tennis tournament. The couple turned heads in coordinated outfits and shared a rare display of affection while seated in the elite Parkside Suite at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

  Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas photographed at the Wimbledon 2025Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan says Amitabh told him he could not even say a line properly on Sarkar set

Getty Images

Abhishek Bachchan reveals Amitabh crushed him with a brutal remark during 'Sarkar' shoot

Quick highlights:

  • Abhishek Bachchan said he was “petrified” during his first scene with Amitabh Bachchan in Sarkar.
  • After the shoot, Amitabh scolded him in the car, saying, “Dialogue bolna aata nahi hai tumhe.
  • The 2005 political thriller marked their first major film together.
  • Abhishek will next be seen in Kaalidhar Laapata, premiering on 4 July on Zee5.

Abhishek Bachchan has opened up about a nerve-wracking experience from the sets of Sarkar, where his father Amitabh Bachchan gave him a blunt lesson on acting after their very first scene together. Speaking in an interview, Abhishek recalled the tension and pressure he felt on the first day of the shoot back in 2004 and the silence that followed until a sharp comment from his dad shattered it.

 Abhishek Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan reveals Amitabh crushed him with brutal remark during Sarkar shootGetty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc