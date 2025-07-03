Deepika Padukone to be honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2026

Quick highlights:

Deepika Padukone to be honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2026 under the Motion Pictures category.

She is the first Indian actress to receive the recognition, announced by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

The Class of 2026 also includes Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, Timothée Chalamet and Miley Cyrus.

Deepika expressed her gratitude on Instagram, calling the moment “Gratitude…”.

Deepika Padukone has been named among the 2026 honourees for the Hollywood Walk of Fame, becoming the first Indian actress to receive the distinction. The announcement, made during a live event hosted by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, places her alongside a global line-up of actors, musicians, and broadcasters to be celebrated with their own stars on Hollywood Boulevard next year.

Hollywood Walk of Fame committee selects Deepika for Motion Pictures category

Deepika’s name was included in the Motion Pictures category, joining a list of 35 individuals from across entertainment. This year’s selection includes actors Emily Blunt, Rachel McAdams, Rami Malek, and Timothée Chalamet, among others. Past inductee Eugenio Derbez and radio host Richard Blade revealed the names via livestream. The committee evaluated hundreds of entries before selecting honourees based on their artistic contributions, public appeal, and philanthropic work.

Deepika Padukone’s international journey and Hollywood debut

Padukone’s inclusion, in fact, reflects her global appeal. After rising to fame in Bollywood, she entered Hollywood with the 2017 action film xXx: Return of Xander Cage, co-starring Vin Diesel. Since then, she has represented Indian cinema on international platforms such as Cannes and the Met Gala. Earlier this year, she featured in Kalki 2898 AD, one of India’s highest-grossing films, and is currently attached to Atlee’s next project alongside Allu Arjun.

No, celebrities can’t buy their way into the Walk of Fame

With each announcement, speculation swirls online about whether stars purchase this honour. However, Walk of Fame officials clarified that selections are made through a transparent process. Anyone can submit a nomination, but it must be supported by the artist and meet strict criteria, including a minimum of five years in the industry and verifiable public impact. A sponsor later pays a fee, currently between £59,000 (₹6.2 crore) and £66,000 (₹7 crore), used for maintenance, not for purchase of the star itself.

Not the first Indian name, but a major milestone for Indian cinema

While Deepika’s recognition marks a landmark for Indian women in cinema, she is not the first Indian to appear on the Walk. That honour goes to Sabu Dastagir, a Mysore-born actor who became a Hollywood sensation in the 1930s and received his star in 1960. Nevertheless, Padukone’s inclusion underscores a new era of global visibility for Indian actors.