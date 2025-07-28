Deepika Padukone features on 'The Shift’s 90 Women Shaping Culture' list alongside Angelina Jolie, Zoya Akhtar and others

Highlights:

Deepika Padukone named in The Shift's list of ‘90+ Women Shaping Culture’ for her mental health advocacy

The global list honours changemakers like Zoya Akhtar, Angelina Jolie, Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, Amal Clooney, and Zoya Akhtar

Deepika’s Live Love Laugh Foundation recognised for raising awareness around mental health in India

The actress is also set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2026

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has been honoured by The Shift as one of the ‘90+ Women Shaping Culture’, joining a powerful group of global influencers including Zoya Akhtar, Angelina Jolie, Selena Gomez, and Billie Eilish. The list, unveiled in celebration of Gloria Steinem’s 91st birthday, spotlights women who are redefining leadership, creativity, and activism across the globe.

The 39-year-old actress, known for her blockbuster films and public advocacy, was recognised for her efforts in mental health awareness and women’s empowerment, especially through her Live Love Laugh Foundation, which has played a key role in normalising conversations around depression and emotional well-being in India.

What is The Shift’s ‘90+ Women Shaping Culture’ list about?

The '90+ Women Shaping Culture' list is a special editorial initiative by global publication The Shift that celebrates women making significant impact across sectors. The 2025 edition pays tribute to feminist pioneer Gloria Steinem by highlighting 90-plus voices from around the world that are actively challenging norms and shaping a better future.

Why was Deepika Padukone selected?

Deepika’s inclusion on the list is tied to her consistent mental health advocacy, which began after she went public with her own experience battling depression in 2015. Since then, through the Live Love Laugh Foundation, she has launched campaigns to raise awareness, fight stigma, and expand access to support services, especially in rural India.

In a quote featured by The Shift, Deepika explained:

“To me, success isn’t just about professional achievements, but about well-being, where mental health and self-care matter as much as discipline and determination. I hope to inspire a generation that values patience, balance, consistency, and authenticity.”

What else is Deepika Padukone working on?

Beyond her philanthropic work, Deepika continues to dominate headlines for her international milestones. She will become the first Indian actress to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2026, joining the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Demi Moore, and Rami Malek in the Class of 2026.

On the film front, she recently starred in Singham Again and is now preparing for her next major release, a sci-fi action film with Allu Arjun, directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures. Tentatively titled AA22xA6, the project marks Deepika’s second collaboration with Atlee after Jawan.

She is also set to return in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, where she plays the mother of the lead character. Production for the sequel begins in December 2025, with over 30% of the shoot reportedly already completed.

How Deepika’s influence extends beyond Bollywood

Deepika Padukone’s selection as a cultural shaper reinforces her position as one of India’s most globally relevant voices. She is not only representing Indian cinema on the world stage but also using her platform to spark vital conversations about emotional resilience, gender equity, and the modern definition of success.

Her feature in The Shift cements her legacy as an actress, activist, and cultural force who continues to impact both art and society.