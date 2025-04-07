Deepika Padukone to play Suhana Khan’s mother and Shah Rukh Khan’s ex in action thriller ‘King’

Deepika Padukone is set to join the cast of King, the much-anticipated action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter, Suhana Khan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film has been gaining buzz not just for its star-studded lineup but also for its storyline, where Deepika will reportedly take on an unexpected role.

According to reports, Deepika will play the mother of Suhana’s character and a former flame of Shah Rukh Khan’s lead role. While it’s not a full-length role, her presence is central to the plot’s emotional core. Her character is said to spark the main conflict that drives the story forward.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika team up on screen for 'King', with Suhana Khan joining the cast Getty Images





King has seen quite a journey even before shooting begins. Initially set to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the project later moved into Siddharth Anand’s hands. What was once planned as a gritty thriller with Shah Rukh in a smaller role has now evolved into a full-blown SRK film, complete with drama, action, and his signature charisma.

The film is believed to be inspired by classics like Bichhoo and Léon: The Professional, with Shah Rukh reportedly playing a seasoned assassin who partners with Suhana’s character after a tragic incident turns her world upside down. Together, they set out on a path of revenge.

Deepika plays a pivotal role in 'King' as Suhana’s mother and SRK’s former love interest Getty Images





Earlier casting considerations included Saif Ali Khan and Tabu as Suhana’s parents, but that idea was dropped. The choice of Deepika, who shares undeniable screen chemistry with Shah Rukh, seemed like a natural fit. This will be their sixth film together, following hits like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Pathaan, and Jawan.

Also joining the ensemble are Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist and Munjya actor Abhay Verma in a key part. With filming set to begin next month in Mumbai and additional schedules planned in Europe, King is expected to release by the end of 2026.

Fans await fireworks as Deepika, SRK, and Suhana come together for Siddharth Anand’s next Getty Images





Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix, King promises to bring together intense action with emotional depth and with Deepika’s surprise role, the film is already giving fans something to talk about.