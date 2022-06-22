Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Deepika Padukone graces an event in Spain with Rami Malek

Several pictures from the event have been doing the rounds on the internet.

Deepika Padukone and Rami Malek (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has been making waves across the globe. After representing India at Cannes 2022, she has now reached Spain for the Cartier event.

Several pictures from the event have been doing the rounds on the internet in which the Padmaavat star is seen standing next to Hollywood star Rami Malek and Egyptian actor Yasmine Sabri.

Dressed in an ivory white gown, Deepika looks stunning. The gown has layers of frill on it. She tied her hair in a bun and wore a diamond necklace with a diamond. Speaking of her make-up, she opted for dewy touch.

Deepika Padukone with Hollywood star Rami Malek and Egyptian actor Yasmine Sabri

Malek opted for a tuxedo, while Yasmine donned a red off-shoulder gown.

Deepika’s pictures with Rami Malek and Yasmine have left fans excited.

“Oh My God! Our DP is slaying,” a social media user commented.”

“Woaaaah. Deepika and Rami Malek together,” another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, which is all set to release on January 25, 2023.

Pathaan marks Deepika’s fourth collaboration after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year. She is also a part of Project K, featuring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, and ‘The Intern’ Hindi remake.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
‘Jessie Wallace is hell of a girl’: EastEnders fans want the actress to be sacked…
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar breaks silence on his film Raksha Bandhan clashing with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh…
Entertainment
Rowan Atkinson explains the main purpose of a joke, says ‘Every joke has a victim’
Entertainment
Shamshera Teaser: Fans in awe of Ranbir Kapoor’s fierce dacoit avatar
News
This actor said no to the controversial perfume ad promoting ‘gangrape culture,’ called it ‘derogatory…
Entertainment
Amber Heard and Robert Pattinson emerge as ‘most beautiful person in the world’
Entertainment
Vijay is my life: A letter to Thalapathy Vijay by a Fan!
Entertainment
Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow appears on Disneyland castle; fans take it as a…
Entertainment
How a popular Punjabi song turned into a confrontation with model Sangeet Samra…
News
Kannada actor Swathi Sathish looks unrecognisable after her root canal surgery goes horribly…
Entertainment
EastEnders star Jessie Wallace arrested for assaulting police officer
Entertainment
Twerking in a Hijab: Mandana Karimi reacts after facing severe criticism and trolling,…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
91% of British yoga practitioners are white: Despite its roots…
Number of women having an abortion reaches record high in…
‘Jessie Wallace is hell of a girl’: EastEnders fans want…
Afghanistan earthquake death toll surpasses 1,000
Akshay Kumar breaks silence on his film Raksha Bandhan clashing…
Everyone living in the UK must have free access to…