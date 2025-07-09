Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Kajol defends Ibrahim Ali Khan amid trolling, says star kids today face a do or die reality

The actor reflects on how younger talent today must prove themselves faster and reinvent constantly to stay relevant.

Kajol

Kajol says star kids face harsher pressure as Ibrahim Ali Khan gears up for Sarzameen

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 09, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Kajol says today’s star kids face intense pressure to succeed immediately.
  • She compares their experience to her own, where she had time and space to evolve.
  • The actor is starring as Ibrahim Ali Khan’s mother in the upcoming film Sarzameen.
  • Kajol stresses the importance of reinvention and praises new actors for adapting beyond films.

Kajol believes the new generation of star kids in Bollywood are under far more pressure than actors from her era. The actress, who will soon be seen in Sarzameen alongside debutant Ibrahim Ali Khan, said young actors today are expected to prove themselves instantly, and harsh judgement follows if they don’t.

 Kajol  Kajol discusses star kids and the changing rules of BollywoodGetty Images


Star kids today face harsher scrutiny online

According to Kajol, it’s no longer enough to simply enter the industry with a known surname. The expectations are sky-high, and the backlash is immediate. “Whether or not your parents are famous, trolls will criticise you. But people tend to pay more attention when a star kid is involved,” she said in an interview.

She acknowledged that while she had the privilege of time and multiple films to grow into her career, younger actors now operate in what she calls a “do-or-die” environment. “They’re well prepared for it, I’ll give them that. But we could be a little kinder,” she added.

  - YouTube  youtu.be  


Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut was met with criticism

Kajol will play the mother of Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, in the patriotic drama Sarzameen, which will release on JioCinema on 25 July. Ibrahim’s first appearance in Naadaniyan was widely panned, sparking brutal comments online. Kajol’s remarks come at a time when the debate around nepotism and online trolling of celebrity kids is louder than ever.


Kajol believes actors must evolve continuously

The Maa actor also spoke about the importance of reinvention in a fast-changing industry. “You have to unlearn what you’ve learned before. Try new things. Keep moving,” she said, emphasising that staying relevant today means doing more than just films.

She pointed out that unlike earlier times, actors now pursue diverse paths to build their brand, from digital content and entrepreneurship to fashion and endorsements. “My kind of longevity might not apply to this generation. But they’re finding their own ways to last,” she said.

  Kajol opens up about the pressure today’s actors face in the industryGetty Images


The bigger picture: Criticism, reinvention, and resilience

Kajol’s comments reflect a growing awareness among senior actors about the evolving pressures in Bollywood. With online trolling, increased media scrutiny, and instant judgment shaping careers, young actors, especially those from film families, are constantly navigating a high-stakes space.


Still, Kajol remains optimistic. “They’ll keep doing different films and other things. It won’t just be about the movies anymore,” she said, noting how the meaning of longevity in Bollywood is being redefined.

kajolnepotism debateonline trollingstar kidsbollywood

Related News

Cardi B wears blooming 3D flowers
Entertainment

Cardi B stuns in a 3D floral Rahul Mishra gown at Paris Couture Week

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa
Entertainment

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announce pregnancy in joint Instagram post

More For You

Sara Arjun

Dhurandhar teaser reveals glimpses of Sara and Ranveer’s on-screen pairing

Instagram Screengrab/saraarjun.fan.club

Sara Arjun who earned £950,000 as a child, stars opposite 40-year-old Ranveer Singh in 'Dhurandhar'

Highlights:

  • Sara Arjun, once India’s highest-paid child actor, stars opposite Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar.
  • Started her career at 18 months old and rose to fame with Deiva Thirumagal.
  • The teaser dropped on 6 July, coinciding with Ranveer’s 40th birthday.
  • The film has sparked online criticism over the 20-year age gap between the leads.

Once a toddler in detergent ads and later the daughter of Vikram in Deiva Thirumagal, Sara Arjun is now stepping into the spotlight as the female lead in Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar’s espionage drama starring Ranveer Singh. The teaser, released on Singh’s 40th birthday, has made waves not just for its slick visuals but also for the casting of Sara opposite the veteran star.

 Sara Arjun Former child star Sara Arjun cast as Ranveer Singh’s romantic lead in 'Dhurandhar' at age 20 Facebook/Sara Arjun

Keep ReadingShow less
Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp attends the "Modì, Three Days on the Wing of Madness" Screening at the Red Sea International Film Festival

Getty Images

Johnny Depp says Warner Bros. pushed him to ''retire'' from 'Fantastic Beasts' after libel case

Highlights:

  • Johnny Depp says Warner Bros. asked him to resign from Fantastic Beasts in 2020, but he felt they wanted him to retire.
  • The actor had just lost a libel case against The Sun, which referred to him as a “wife-beater.”
  • Depp was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen in The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022).
  • He has now returned to directing after 20 years with his new film Modì, releasing on 11 July in the UK.

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has opened up about being removed from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, saying he felt the studio’s request for his resignation was effectively a push into retirement. Depp made the comments in a recent interview while promoting his new directorial project Modì: Three Days on the Wing of Madness.

In 2020, shortly after losing a high-profile libel case against The Sun over claims of domestic abuse during his marriage to Amber Heard, Depp was asked to step down from the Harry Potter spin-off series. Speaking about the moment, Depp said, “It literally stopped in a millisecond, like, while I was doing the movie. They said, ‘We’d like you to resign.’ But what was really in my head was, they wanted me to retire.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Ramayana

Youtube Screengrab/Sony Music India

Ranbir Kapoor tops 'Ramayana' cast fees with £14 million as Yash and Sai Pallavi secure record pay

Highlights:

 
     
  • Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly earning £14 million (₹150 crore) for playing Lord Rama in both parts of Ramayana.
    •  
  • Yash, cast as Raavan and also producing, is expected to receive £9.3 million (₹100 crore).
    •  
  • Sai Pallavi will reportedly take home £1.1 million (₹12 crore) as Sita.
    •  
  • Sunny Deol is said to be charging £3.7 million (₹40 crore) for portraying Hanuman.
    •  
 

The upcoming two-part film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is shaping up to be one of the most expensive projects in Indian cinema history. With its Diwali 2026 and 2027 releases already confirmed, all eyes are now on the cast’s sky-high fees.

Though the production house hasn’t officially confirmed individual earnings, multiple media reports, including those from Siasat.com and Republic, have provided a breakdown of what the film's leading stars are reportedly taking home, and the numbers are staggering.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gregg Wallace sacked

Gregg Wallace dropped from MasterChef after over 50 sexual misconduct claims surface

Getty Images

Gregg Wallace sacked from MasterChef after fresh sexual misconduct allegations from over 50 people

Highlights:

  • Gregg Wallace has been dropped from MasterChef following a misconduct probe.
  • BBC was approached by over 50 individuals with new allegations, including sexual misconduct.
  • Wallace says an independent investigation cleared him of “serious” claims but found him guilty of inappropriate language.
  • He has hit back at the BBC, accusing them of betrayal and failing to support his autism diagnosis.

Gregg Wallace has been officially removed from MasterChef after more than 50 new individuals came forward with misconduct allegations spanning his two-decade television career. The move follows an ongoing investigation led by law firm Lewis Silkin, commissioned by the show’s production company, Banijay UK, into Wallace’s behaviour.

While Wallace claims he has been cleared of the “most serious and sensational” accusations, he was reportedly found responsible for inappropriate language and comments dating back as far as 2005. The BBC, which aired MasterChef, is now facing renewed scrutiny over how long-standing concerns about Wallace’s behaviour were handled internally.

Keep ReadingShow less
Humaira Asghar found dead in Karachi after lying unnoticed for weeks amid eviction order

Reality star Humaira Asghar found dead alone in Karachi flat after a year of rent unpaid

Instagram/humairaaliofficial

Humaira Asghar found dead in Karachi after lying unnoticed for weeks amid eviction order

Highlights:

  • Humaira Asghar, 32, was found dead in her Karachi apartment nearly three weeks after her death.
  • Police discovered her body after executing a court order to vacate the flat over unpaid rent.
  • Authorities ruled out foul play; an autopsy is awaited to determine the cause of death.
  • The Tamasha Ghar contestant lived alone and was known for her roles in TV and film.

Humaira Asghar, a Pakistani model and reality TV personality known for her appearance on Tamasha Ghar, was found dead in her Karachi apartment, almost three weeks after her reported death. The 32-year-old, who had lived alone for over seven years, was discovered by police following a court order to vacate her residence due to more than a year’s worth of unpaid rent.

  Humaira Asghar appeared at several fashion events before her tragic passingInstagram/humairaaliofficial

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc