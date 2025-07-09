Kajol defends Ibrahim Ali Khan amid trolling, says star kids today face a do or die reality

Highlights:

Kajol says today’s star kids face intense pressure to succeed immediately.

She compares their experience to her own, where she had time and space to evolve.

The actor is starring as Ibrahim Ali Khan’s mother in the upcoming film Sarzameen.

Kajol stresses the importance of reinvention and praises new actors for adapting beyond films.

Kajol believes the new generation of star kids in Bollywood are under far more pressure than actors from her era. The actress, who will soon be seen in Sarzameen alongside debutant Ibrahim Ali Khan, said young actors today are expected to prove themselves instantly, and harsh judgement follows if they don’t.

Star kids today face harsher scrutiny online

According to Kajol, it’s no longer enough to simply enter the industry with a known surname. The expectations are sky-high, and the backlash is immediate. “Whether or not your parents are famous, trolls will criticise you. But people tend to pay more attention when a star kid is involved,” she said in an interview.

She acknowledged that while she had the privilege of time and multiple films to grow into her career, younger actors now operate in what she calls a “do-or-die” environment. “They’re well prepared for it, I’ll give them that. But we could be a little kinder,” she added.

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut was met with criticism

Kajol will play the mother of Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, in the patriotic drama Sarzameen, which will release on JioCinema on 25 July. Ibrahim’s first appearance in Naadaniyan was widely panned, sparking brutal comments online. Kajol’s remarks come at a time when the debate around nepotism and online trolling of celebrity kids is louder than ever.





Kajol believes actors must evolve continuously

The Maa actor also spoke about the importance of reinvention in a fast-changing industry. “You have to unlearn what you’ve learned before. Try new things. Keep moving,” she said, emphasising that staying relevant today means doing more than just films.

She pointed out that unlike earlier times, actors now pursue diverse paths to build their brand, from digital content and entrepreneurship to fashion and endorsements. “My kind of longevity might not apply to this generation. But they’re finding their own ways to last,” she said.

The bigger picture: Criticism, reinvention, and resilience

Kajol’s comments reflect a growing awareness among senior actors about the evolving pressures in Bollywood. With online trolling, increased media scrutiny, and instant judgment shaping careers, young actors, especially those from film families, are constantly navigating a high-stakes space.





Still, Kajol remains optimistic. “They’ll keep doing different films and other things. It won’t just be about the movies anymore,” she said, noting how the meaning of longevity in Bollywood is being redefined.