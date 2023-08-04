Website Logo
  • Friday, August 04, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Kajol speaks out on pay parity in Indian cinema

Speaking of changing times, Kajol said film personalities have lost their mystery due to the access enabled by social media.

Kajol (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood actress Kajol feels that when a film like Wonder Woman is made for Indian audiences and turns out to be as successful at the box office as Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Indian cinema will witness pay parity. She was speaking on the sidelines of the 2023 Jagran Film Festival in New Delhi.

When she was asked when will pay equality be achieved in the film industry, Kajol said audiences have become “much more literate” today thanks to social media and exposure to global content through streamers.

“India is progressing… They watch a lot of different types of cinema thanks to social media and OTT. We are thinking better, hoping for better. When you start making a Wonder Woman for India and it does equally well as a Pathaan, then maybe there will be pay equality,” she said.

The award-winning actress also revealed how a project that she was supposed to do with celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratman slipped out of her hand as she had allocated her dates to shoot filmmaker Karan Johar’s directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

“I was supposed to shoot for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and at that time, I got an offer from Mani Ratnam to do a film for him. First of all, I didn’t believe I got an offer from Mr Ratnam. But things didn’t work out because I had committed those dates to Karan for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. A lot of people told me ‘You should have done Mani sir’s film’. At that time, I felt that my commitment was more important and it worked in my favour,” she recalled.

Speaking of changing times, Kajol said film personalities have lost their mystery due to the access enabled by social media.

“Everything is on social media. Film stars no longer shine bright in the sky, they now walk among us. They are now grounded people. That is the biggest change, I feel. In a way, it’s good. In a way, it’s something we have lost. It depends on how you look at it. As far as cinema goes, it will always be a reflection of society,” she said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Why can’t a strong woman be a romantic person as well: Shabana Azmi
Entertainment
Manoj Bajpayee wins Best Actor award for ‘Joram’ at Durban International Film Festival
Entertainment
Mrunal Thakur to be honoured at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
Entertainment
Art director Nitin Desai cremated at ND Studios
Entertainment
Babil Khan’s ‘Friday Night Plan’ to premiere on Netflix in September
Entertainment
Karan Johar’s production ‘Kill’ to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Koi…Mil Gaya’ to re-release in theatres
Entertainment
Rani Mukerji to deliver masterclass at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
Entertainment
Fought the impulse to do something harmful to myself after ‘Omerta’, ‘Simran; failed:…
Entertainment
Final goodbye to art director Nitin Desai
Entertainment
Adarsh Gourav to lead Reema Kagti’s next film ‘Superman of Malegaon’
Entertainment
Akshay postpones ‘OMG 2’ trailer release in wake of Nitin Desai’s demise
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW