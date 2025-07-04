Aamir Khan joins Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj for 'Coolie' cameo; Dahaa first look goes viral

Quick highlights:
- Aamir Khan will be seen in a special cameo as Dahaa in Coolie, starring Rajinikanth.
- First look dropped on 3 July, showing Aamir in a rugged, pipe-smoking avatar.
- Khan said he agreed to the cameo instantly because he’s a longtime Rajinikanth fan.
- Coolie releases in IMAX on 14 August and will clash with War 2 at the box office.
Bollywood star Aamir Khan has joined the cast of Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated action film Coolie for a special cameo. The makers revealed Aamir’s first look on 3 July, and fans have been buzzing ever since.
In the poster, Aamir appears as ‘Dahaa’, a gritty, sharp-looking man in a sleeveless vest, glasses, and pipe in hand. The black-and-white image, released by Sun Pictures, presents a darker, edgier version of the actor not seen in recent years. The caption on the post read: “Introducing #AamirKhan as Dahaa, from the world of #Coolie. #Coolie is all set to dominate IMAX screens worldwide from 14 August.”
Aamir Khan sports a rugged look with pipe and vest in Coolie cameoInstagram/cooliemovieofficial
Aamir Khan plays Dahaa in Coolie
Although it’s just a cameo, Aamir’s intense look has left fans expecting a memorable twist. Speaking in an interview, the actor revealed he didn’t even ask for the script before saying yes. “I really enjoyed doing it. I’m a huge fan of Rajini sir. When Lokesh told me he wanted me for a cameo in Rajini sir’s film, I said, ‘Done. I’m doing it,’” he said.
This marks Aamir’s second on-screen appearance post his comeback film Sitaare Zameen Par, which is currently running successfully at the box office.
Rajinikanth and Lokesh team up for a pan-India action drama
Directed by Kaithi and Vikram maker Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie stars Rajinikanth in the lead, alongside Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Soubin Shahir.
The film is said to revolve around high-stakes action with a strong emotional core, typical of Lokesh’s filmmaking style. It has reportedly been made on a massive budget of £35 million (₹375 crore), making it one of the most expensive Indian films this year.
Major box office clash expected with War 2
Coolie is set to hit cinemas on 14 August, right before India’s Independence Day, which is a prime release window. But the film will face stiff competition from YRF’s War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani.
Both films are releasing in multiple languages and aiming for a pan-Indian audience, setting the stage for one of 2025’s biggest box office battles.
Aamir’s return to acting continues
Aamir’s latest appearance as Dahaa follows his return to films after a three-year hiatus. His last full-fledged role was in Sitaare Zameen Par, which co-stars Genelia Deshmukh and ten newcomers. The film has earned over £12.6 million (₹135 crore) in India and continues to draw audiences with its emotional storyline.