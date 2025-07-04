Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Aamir Khan joins Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj for 'Coolie' cameo; Dahaa first look goes viral

Aamir Khan says he took the role without reading the script as a tribute to Rajinikanth, calling himself a long-time fan.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan as Dahaa in Coolie revealed in striking black and white poster

Instagram/cooliemovieofficial
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 04, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Quick highlights:

  • Aamir Khan will be seen in a special cameo as Dahaa in Coolie, starring Rajinikanth.
  • First look dropped on 3 July, showing Aamir in a rugged, pipe-smoking avatar.
  • Khan said he agreed to the cameo instantly because he’s a longtime Rajinikanth fan.
  • Coolie releases in IMAX on 14 August and will clash with War 2 at the box office.

Bollywood star Aamir Khan has joined the cast of Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated action film Coolie for a special cameo. The makers revealed Aamir’s first look on 3 July, and fans have been buzzing ever since.

In the poster, Aamir appears as ‘Dahaa’, a gritty, sharp-looking man in a sleeveless vest, glasses, and pipe in hand. The black-and-white image, released by Sun Pictures, presents a darker, edgier version of the actor not seen in recent years. The caption on the post read: “Introducing #AamirKhan as Dahaa, from the world of #Coolie. #Coolie is all set to dominate IMAX screens worldwide from 14 August.”

 Aamir Khan Coolie look Aamir Khan sports a rugged look with pipe and vest in Coolie cameoInstagram/cooliemovieofficial


Aamir Khan plays Dahaa in Coolie

Although it’s just a cameo, Aamir’s intense look has left fans expecting a memorable twist. Speaking in an interview, the actor revealed he didn’t even ask for the script before saying yes. “I really enjoyed doing it. I’m a huge fan of Rajini sir. When Lokesh told me he wanted me for a cameo in Rajini sir’s film, I said, ‘Done. I’m doing it,’” he said.

This marks Aamir’s second on-screen appearance post his comeback film Sitaare Zameen Par, which is currently running successfully at the box office.

 

Rajinikanth and Lokesh team up for a pan-India action drama

Directed by Kaithi and Vikram maker Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie stars Rajinikanth in the lead, alongside Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Soubin Shahir.

The film is said to revolve around high-stakes action with a strong emotional core, typical of Lokesh’s filmmaking style. It has reportedly been made on a massive budget of £35 million (₹375 crore), making it one of the most expensive Indian films this year.


Major box office clash expected with War 2

Coolie is set to hit cinemas on 14 August, right before India’s Independence Day, which is a prime release window. But the film will face stiff competition from YRF’s War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani.

Both films are releasing in multiple languages and aiming for a pan-Indian audience, setting the stage for one of 2025’s biggest box office battles.


Aamir’s return to acting continues

Aamir’s latest appearance as Dahaa follows his return to films after a three-year hiatus. His last full-fledged role was in Sitaare Zameen Par, which co-stars Genelia Deshmukh and ten newcomers. The film has earned over £12.6 million (₹135 crore) in India and continues to draw audiences with its emotional storyline.

rajinikanthcoolietamil cinemaaamir khan

Related News

What problems does business analytics solve?
Sponsored Feature

What problems does business analytics solve?

Priyanka Chopra
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra says she is just getting started in Hollywood with 'Heads of State' on Prime Video

Arijit Singh
Entertainment

Arijit Singh overtakes Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran to become most followed artist on Spotify

Manchester Police probes over 1,000 child sexual abuse suspects
News

Manchester Police probes over 1,000 child sexual abuse suspects

More For You

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher arrives for the special screening of Oasis documentary "Supersonic"

Getty Images

Liam Gallagher apologises for racial slur after backlash as Oasis reunion tour kicks off

Quick highlights:

  • Liam Gallagher issued an apology after using a racial slur in a now-deleted social media post.
  • The offensive post appeared just days before Oasis kicked off their reunion tour in Cardiff.
  • Fans criticised the singer on X, prompting him to clarify it was unintentional.
  • Oasis will perform over 40 shows globally, starting 5 July in Wales.

Liam Gallagher has apologised for using a racial slur in a post on X, as Oasis reunites for their first tour in 15 years. The singer shared a one-word reply on Monday that included a derogatory term aimed at East Asian people. Though he quickly deleted it, screenshots circulated online, sparking widespread criticism.

In a follow-up post on Tuesday, Gallagher wrote: “Sorry if I offended anyone with my tweet before it wasn’t intentional you know I love you all and I do not discriminate. Peace and love LG x.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Michael Madsen

Michael Madsen’s top 10 unforgettable movie roles

Getty Images

10 iconic Michael Madsen roles that made him Hollywood’s ultimate tough guy

Quick highlights:

  • Michael Madsen was known for blending menace with vulnerability across a 200-film career.
  • His breakout role as Mr Blonde in Reservoir Dogs remains one of the most iconic villains in cinema.
  • Roles in Kill Bill and Donnie Brasco cemented his status as a cult favourite and Tarantino regular.
  • He also surprised audiences with emotional performances in Free Willy and Thelma & Louise.

Some actors chase stardom. Michael Madsen wasn’t one of them. He didn’t charm you with a smile; he unnerved you with a stare. His voice wasn’t smooth; it was gravel scraped over concrete. He played men who lived in the shadows, spoke in grunts or chillingly calm threats, and carried violence like a familiar tool. But damn, when he was on screen, you couldn’t look away.

Madsen didn’t act tough; he was tough, and not in the movie-star sense. In a real, broken, beautiful way. These 10 roles aren’t just career highlights. They’re pieces of a man who gave us something rare: the truth, hidden in hard men with soft edges.

Keep ReadingShow less
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm split after nine years and say they will co parent daughter Daisy

Katy Perry Orlando Bloom Choose Co Parenting Future After Nine Years

Getty Images

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm split after nine years and say they will co parent daughter Daisy

Quick highlights:

  • Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have ended their nine-year on-off relationship, confirmed via reps.
  • The couple says the focus has now shifted to co-parenting their daughter, Daisy.
  • Perry got emotional on stage during the Australian leg of her tour amid split rumours.
  • Bloom posted cryptic quotes about loneliness and new beginnings.

After weeks of speculation, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have officially confirmed they are no longer together. The singer and actor, who have been in a high-profile relationship since 2016, released a joint statement through their representatives, saying they’ve “shifted” their relationship to focus on co-parenting their daughter. The pair, who got engaged in 2019 and welcomed daughter Daisy Dove Bloom in 2020, had reportedly been living increasingly separate lives in recent months.

 Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Katy Perry Orlando Bloom Choose Co Parenting Future After Nine YearsGetty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Priyanka Chopra

SSMB29 brings Priyanka Chopra back to Bollywood in high-stakes Rajamouli film

Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra confirms return to Indian cinema with Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu film 'SSMB29'

Quick highlights:

  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas confirms return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29.
  • She calls the film not a comeback, but a “homecoming” to India and Bollywood.
  • SSMB29 stars Mahesh Babu, with Prithviraj Sukumaran rumoured to play the antagonist.
  • The film’s next shooting schedule will take place in Kenya; budget reportedly over £94 million (₹1,000 crore).

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is officially back on Indian screens after several years of focusing on international projects. But for the actor, who has spent the last decade working in Hollywood, this is more than just a comeback. In fact, it is a return to where it all began.

  Priyanka Chopra calls 'SSMB29' her homecoming as she reunites with Indian cinemaGetty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Liam and Noel Gallagher

Liam and Noel Gallagher perform together in Cardiff for the first time since 2009

Instagram/oasis

Liam and Noel Gallagher reunite in Cardiff as Oasis launch first tour in 16 years

Quick highlights:

• Oasis begin their global reunion tour in Cardiff on 4 and 5 July.
• Liam and Noel Gallagher perform together for the first time since 2009.
• More than 14 million fans tried to buy tickets for the UK shows.
• Fans travelled from Chile, Colombia, and the US to attend the Cardiff gig.

For the first time in 16 years, Liam and Noel Gallagher shared a stage on Friday night, kicking off Oasis’s long-awaited reunion tour at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. With fans flying in from across the globe and massive demand crashing ticketing sites, the atmosphere was electric as one of Britain’s biggest rock bands returned to the spotlight.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc