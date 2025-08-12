Skip to content
Anirudh Ravichander says ‘Coolie 2’ could happen if Rajinikanth starrer is a hit

Anirudh Ravichander says the past year and a half working on Coolie has been magical and hopes the team reunites for another chapter.

Anirudh Ravichander

Anirudh Ravichander says success of Rajinikanth’s Coolie could pave way for sequel

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 12, 2025
Highlights

  • Composer Anirudh Ravichander says he hopes Coolie’s success will pave the way for Coolie 2.
  • Nagarjuna reveals Rajinikanth helped him with Tamil dialogues and praises his charisma on set.
  • Shruti Haasan teases that her character brings more than just the “feminine quotient” to the story.
  • Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film boasts an ensemble cast including Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, and Soubin Shahir.

Anirudh Ravichander believes the action-packed Rajinikanth starrer Coolie could set the stage for a sequel, but only if the film is a roaring success. Speaking at Spotify’s special Hindi album launch event for the movie in Mumbai, the celebrated composer said, “I hope there’s a Coolie 2. The past one and a half years we’ve spent on this film have been magical, with such positive vibes from everyone, including the legends on set. If the film does great, I’d love for us to reunite for Coolie 2.”

Anirudh admitted that finishing the final mix just the night before had left him emotional. “Lokesh and I posted a picture, and we both felt the weight of this journey. As a fan, I can’t wait to watch the first day, first show.”

Anirudh Ravichander says Rajinikanth helped Nagarjuna with Tamil dialogues on Coolie set Getty Images


Could Coolie end with a sequel tease?

With filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj already open to making sequels to his previous hits Vikram, Leo, and Master, Anirudh’s remarks hint that Coolie’s ending might contain a twist that leaves the door open for future instalments. In Coolie, Rajinikanth returns to full-blown action as Deva, with a supporting cast that adds considerable star power.

The composer described the project as a thrilling experience despite the sleepless nights leading up to its completion. “Every minute has been enjoyable, and the adrenaline has kept us going. Working with legends is always my dream, and Nag sir’s presence on screen was phenomenal.”

Coolie www.easterneye.biz


Nagarjuna on Rajinikanth’s guidance and his villainous role

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, who plays the menacing Simon in Coolie, revealed that Anirudh had composed a special track for him titled I Am The Danger. “I’ve wanted to work with Anirudh for a long time, and this was the perfect opportunity,” he said.

Nagarjuna also praised Rajinikanth for helping him deliver Tamil dialogues convincingly. “He would say, ‘Nag, try it like this,’ or suggest small changes that made a big difference. I had the most negative role ever, but the experience was incredibly positive,” he shared, adding that Rajinikanth’s charisma created a unique energy on set.


Shruti Haasan hints at surprises in her role

Shruti Haasan, who plays Preethi in the film, said Coolie was one of the most dynamic sets she has been part of. “Apart from Rajinikanth and Nag sir, once Soubin Shahir, Aamir Khan, Upendra sir, and others joined us, the energy was unmatched,” she recalled.

While many might assume her role is just the “feminine quotient” of the film, Shruti hinted that her character has more depth. “You’ll have to watch to understand. One of my favourite moments is when Rajinikanth sir delivers the line from the trailer: ‘He might be your father, but to me… he is my friend.’ It’s powerful.”


Music, mysteries, and unexpected meanings

Anirudh also spoke about the Mobsta (Alela Polema) song from the film’s soundtrack, revealing that its now-viral hook came from an impromptu humming session. “I just sang random gibberish for the tune, and Lokesh loved it. Later, I learned that ‘Alela Polema’ actually means ‘I am ready to fight!’ in Greek,” he laughed.

On the identity of “Heisenberg,” the lyricist behind a couple of tracks, Anirudh kept the mystery alive. “He’s very talented. People think it’s me, but I’m not confirming anything.”


With its star-studded cast, action, and Anirudh’s soundtrack, Coolie is already generating buzz ahead of release. If the audience response matches the anticipation, Anirudh’s dream of Coolie 2 might just become reality.

