Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan set for 15-minute showdown in 'Coolie' climax

Quick highlights:
- Aamir Khan will appear in a 15-minute climax cameo in Coolie, opposite Rajinikanth.
- The scene involves a high-stakes face-off with intense action and dialogue.
- The climax was filmed over 10 days in Rajasthan.
- Coolie is slated for release on 14 August 2025 and will be released as Majdoor in Hindi.
Aamir Khan is set to share screen space with Rajinikanth in the final 15 minutes of Coolie, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most talked-about moments in the upcoming Tamil action film. Though brief, Khan’s role is being described as more than a typical cameo, featuring a full-fledged action sequence and a powerful exchange between two of Indian cinema’s most respected stars.
Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan to lock horns in Coolie climax
According to sources close to the production, the climax of Coolie will revolve around a tense and dramatic confrontation between Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan. The face-off was filmed over ten days in Rajasthan and will reportedly be packed with emotionally charged dialogue and stylised action. The makers have called it a defining moment in the film’s narrative.
Khan, who recently spoke about the cameo, revealed he agreed to the role without hearing the full script. “I’m a huge fan of Rajini sir. The moment Lokesh told me it’s for his film, I said yes,” the actor shared in a recent interview. This will also be the first collaboration between Aamir Khan and director Lokesh Kanagaraj.
Stills of Deva from #ChikituVibeInstagram/cooliemovieofficial
Coolie to release as Majdoor in Hindi; not part of LCU
While fans speculated if Coolie would connect to Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Cinematic Universe (LCU), the director has clarified that the film stands alone. With a budget of £33 million (₹350 crore), Coolie is expected to be one of the year’s biggest box office events when it releases on 14 August 2025, ahead of India’s Independence Day weekend.
Due to existing Bollywood films titled Coolie, the Hindi-dubbed version will release as Majdoor. The film’s music by Anirudh Ravichander is already gaining traction, particularly the catchy track Chikitu, which has struck a chord with fans online.