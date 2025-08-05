Rajinikanth says he wanted Nagarjuna’s villain role in 'Coolie' and praises Lokesh Kanagaraj as Tamil cinema’s Rajamouli

Highlights:

With just days left for the release of Coolie, Rajinikanth’s remarks at the Telugu pre-release event have sparked major buzz. In a video message played during the event in Hyderabad, the superstar compared director Lokesh Kanagaraj to SS Rajamouli, praising his string of box-office successes and calling him “Tamil cinema’s Rajamouli.”

Why did Rajinikanth compare Lokesh Kanagaraj to SS Rajamouli?

In the video message, Rajinikanth said, “Lokesh Kanagaraj is like Rajamouli here. Just like all Rajamouli films are hits, even Lokesh’s films are always successful.” The statement drew loud cheers from fans at the event, many of whom took to social media to echo the comparison.

SS Rajamouli, widely regarded as India’s biggest filmmaker, has redefined Indian cinema with films like Baahubali, Magadheera, and RRR. Lokesh, on the other hand, has created his own mark through films like Kaithi, Master, and Vikram, and is known for building the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), something akin to Marvel’s approach but within Indian action cinema.

The comparison has now boosted expectations around Coolie, which is already being dubbed as a major pan-India release.





What drew Rajinikanth to Nagarjuna’s character?

Interestingly, Rajinikanth revealed that he was initially drawn to Nagarjuna’s role of Simon, a sharply stylised villain in Coolie.

“After hearing the script, I really wanted to play Simon. I love negative roles. But when I heard Nagarjuna agreed to do it, I was shocked in a good way. He didn’t do it for money. Maybe he just wanted to break his ‘good guy’ image,” he said.

Nagarjuna, known for his calm charisma, takes a darker turn in Coolie, which adds another layer of curiosity for fans. Rajinikanth also mentioned how the role reminded him of his own early interest in playing antagonists before becoming a larger-than-life hero.





Is Coolie a sci-fi or time travel film?

Speculation has been rife since the trailer dropped, with fans dissecting every frame for clues. The visuals hinted at futuristic tech and mysterious plot devices, fuelling theories that Coolie might explore time travel or science fiction.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, however, dismissed these rumours. Speaking at the Hyderabad event, he said, “Everyone keeps calling it sci-fi or a time travel film. Even I was surprised! People will be stunned when they actually see what it’s really about.”

The mystery around the plot has only heightened interest, with Lokesh’s known affinity for plot twists and layered storytelling leaving fans hungry for answers.





Who stars in Coolie and when is it releasing?

Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie features a power-packed cast. Rajinikanth plays Deva, Nagarjuna Akkineni essays Simon, and Bollywood actor Aamir Khan joins the project as Daha. The ensemble also includes Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Reba Monica John, among others.

The film is set to release in theatres on 14 August, coinciding with India’s Independence Day holiday. It will directly clash with YRF’s high-budget action sequel War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.

With the combined draw of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s storytelling, Rajinikanth’s comeback in a gritty action role, and an intriguing narrative, Coolie is poised to be one of the most talked-about releases of 2025.