Rajinikanth’s 'Coolie' beats Vijay’s 'GOAT' at worldwide box office with £430m becoming the fifth biggest Tamil blockbuster

Highlights:
- Rajinikanth’s Coolie crosses the £430m (₹457 crore) mark at the worldwide box office in nine days
- The film has now overtaken Vijay’s GOAT to become the fifth highest-grossing Tamil film ever
- Strong overseas earnings from the UK, US and Australia boosted its box office performance
- Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan and Aamir Khan in a cameo
Rajinikanth’s Coolie has emerged as one of the biggest Tamil blockbusters of 2025, with its worldwide box office collection crossing £430m (₹457 crore) in just nine days. The film, which has been a major talking point in Tamil cinema, has not only dominated the Indian market but also broken records in overseas territories such as the UK, US, and Australia. By surpassing Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), Coolie has now become the fifth highest-grossing Tamil film of all time.
Coolie overtakes Vijay’s GOAT to become the fifth highest-grossing Tamil film of all time Instagram/sunpictures
How much has Coolie earned worldwide so far?
According to industry trade trackers, Coolie collected an impressive £235m (₹281 crore gross) in India alone within nine days of release. Overseas markets added another £195m (₹176 crore), bringing the film’s worldwide total to £430m (₹457 crore).
Its momentum was driven by a massive four-day opening weekend, which saw the film earn £162m (₹194.50 crore net) in India. Despite a significant drop during weekdays, the strong opening has secured its position as a global success.
Did Coolie really surpass Vijay’s GOAT ?
Yes. On its ninth day, Coolie officially overtook Vijay’s GOAT in global earnings. Vijay’s film had earlier set a benchmark with £430m (₹457 crore) worldwide, but Rajinikanth’s latest outing has edged past it, claiming the fifth spot in the list of Tamil cinema’s highest-grossing films.
The only four films ahead of Coolie are 2.0, Jailer, Leo, and Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1, with two of these also starring Rajinikanth, highlighting his unmatched dominance at the box office.
Will Coolie enter the top three Tamil films of all time?
Industry experts believe Coolie still has the potential to climb higher. Its next milestone is Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1, which grossed around £460m (₹488 crore). If Coolie manages to maintain steady collections in its second weekend, it is expected to overtake Ponniyin Selvan and enter the top three Tamil films.
However, surpassing the £565m (₹600 crore) mark achieved by 2.0, Jailer, and Leo may be challenging, given that Coolie is now bringing in an average of only £8–10m (₹10–12 crore) per day worldwide.
What is Coolie about and who stars in it?
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is an action thriller featuring Rajinikanth in the titular role. The story follows a retired coolie who becomes entangled in the underworld after the death of a close friend. The ensemble cast includes Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj, with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan making a special cameo appearance.
Despite mixed reviews from critics, the film has been loved by Rajinikanth’s fans for its mass action sequences, high-voltage drama, and the star’s signature screen presence.