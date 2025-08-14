'Coolie' review roundup: Audience divided over violence but laud Rajinikanth’s comeback

Highlights:

Coolie opens in cinemas worldwide on 14 August, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Features Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and a cameo by Aamir Khan.

Early Twitter reviews praise performances but call for tighter storytelling.

Film earns £2.6 million (₹28.33 crore) on its opening day, clashing with War 2.

Rajinikanth returned to the big screen this week with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action drama Coolie, one of the most anticipated Tamil films of the year. Released on 14 August, the movie opened with early morning shows across India and abroad, sparking a social media frenzy. While fans lauded the superstar’s performance and Nagarjuna’s commanding villain role, opinions on the storyline were split. Despite the divided reception, Coolie has made a strong start at the box office, collecting £2.6 million (₹28.33 crore) on day one.

What is Coolie about?

The film follows Deva, played by Rajinikanth, a former daily-wage worker with a violent past, who embarks on a revenge mission after his friend’s death. Nagarjuna plays the antagonist, a crime boss with his own layered backstory. The cast also includes Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj, with Aamir Khan appearing in a special cameo.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for Vikram and Leo, brings his signature gritty style, though the makers have denied rumours that the movie is connected to his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). Still, fans are speculating about potential crossovers, especially after spotting familiar narrative elements.

How have fans reacted to Coolie?

Twitter is filled with first impressions, ranging from glowing praise to measured critiques. Many fans applauded the energy of the first half, calling it “pure festival vibes,” and highlighted the unpredictability of the action sequences. Nagarjuna’s portrayal of the villain and Soubin Shahir’s performance received repeated mentions as standout elements.

One user wrote, “From scene one to the interval, there’s no slowdown. Rajinikanth’s style and Lokesh’s sequences keep you hooked.” Another commented, “Aamir Khan’s cameo is the best of the year. Story could’ve been tighter, but Rajini carries it all.”

On the other hand, some viewers felt the pacing dipped after the interval and criticised the level of violence. “Extreme violence suffocates. Something didn’t blend with the multi-star cast,” one tweet read, rating the film 2.5/5.

How is Coolie performing at the box office?

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie sold tickets worth over £3.76 million (₹41 crore) in advance bookings for its opening day in India, with 36,000 tickets sold for the Hindi version alone in major multiplex chains.

The film faces stiff competition from Yash Raj Films' War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, which released on the same day. The weekend's numbers will be crucial in determining which title emerges as the audience favourite.





What are critics saying about the technical aspects?

Anirudh Ravichander’s soundtrack is widely praised, with several viewers calling it one of the major highlights of the film. Cinematography and de-aging effects on Rajinikanth have also drawn positive comments. “Lokesh gave his 200/100. Cinematography is fire,” one user posted.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh rated the film highly, writing, "Screenplay, music, direction, even performances are stunning. High-level performance from superstar Rajinikanth." Others described it as a "mass masterpiece with soul" while acknowledging some narrative flaws.





So what’s the final word?

Whether seen as a “cult revolution” or a film that “could’ve been tighter,” Coolie has firmly placed Rajinikanth back in the centre of India’s cinematic conversation. With box office numbers rolling in and debates raging online, it’s clear that Lokesh Kanagaraj’s latest has achieved one thing: keeping Thalaivar’s presence as powerful as ever on the big screen.