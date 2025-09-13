Skip to content
Aamir Khan did not call his ‘Coolie’ cameo a mistake, fact-check confirms amid record-breaking run

Fact checks confirm Aamir never criticised his cameo with Rajinikanth, debunking the viral clipping as Coolie dominates worldwide.

Aamir Khan

Coolie hits £47m worldwide as fake ‘big mistake’ quote on Aamir Khan cameo goes viral

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 13, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Viral clipping claimed Aamir Khan called his cameo in Coolie “a big mistake”
  • The image showed fabricated quotes criticising the role and script
  • Fact checks confirm no credible record of Aamir making such remarks
  • Despite mixed reactions, Coolie has crossed £41.75 million (₹500 crore) globally

Aamir Khan, one of Bollywood’s most acclaimed stars, has become the subject of a viral claim alleging he regretted his cameo in Coolie. The Rajinikanth starrer, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, featured Aamir in a brief special appearance. Social media posts claimed Aamir called the cameo “a big mistake”, but fact checks have found no evidence he ever said this. The controversy surfaced as the film continues its strong box office run.

Aamir Khan Coolie hits £47m worldwide as fake ‘big mistake’ quote on Aamir Khan cameo goes viral Instagram/sunpictures


Did Aamir Khan really call his Coolie cameo a mistake?

The viral image doing the rounds online showed a newspaper-style clipping with quotes attributed to Aamir Khan, allegedly saying he “can’t figure out what his character was meant to do” and that it was “badly written.”

However, no verified news outlet or interview carries these remarks. The clipping has no byline, date, or publication name. Media watchdogs flagged inconsistencies in formatting and language, suggesting the content was fabricated. Reputed entertainment portals have confirmed that Aamir has not made any public comment criticising his cameo.

What has Aamir Khan actually said about his cameo in Coolie ?

During Coolie’s promotional phase, Aamir had spoken positively about appearing alongside Rajinikanth. He described the experience as “loads of fun” and revealed he agreed to do it purely out of admiration for the veteran star.

Known for his perfectionist approach, Aamir also clarified at the time that he had not read the full script before saying yes. He emphasised that the cameo was a gesture of respect, not a creative collaboration, and that he was not involved in shaping the film’s storyline.


How has Coolie performed at the box office?

Despite the trolling around Aamir Khan’s appearance, Coolie has performed strongly. Industry trackers report that the film has grossed over £41.75 million (₹500 crore) worldwide. In India alone, the action thriller has earned around £28.05 million (₹336 crore), with Tamil Nadu contributing nearly £12.52 million (₹150 crore), Andhra Pradesh and Telangana around £5.84 million (₹70 crore), Karnataka £3.76 million (₹45 crore), and Kerala £2.09 million (₹25 crore).

The film opened to record-breaking figures over the Independence Day weekend before seeing a drop in weekday collections. Its overseas business has remained solid, pushing it into the year’s top-grossing Indian films.


Why is this fact check important?

False attributions like this can damage reputations and distort public opinion. In this case, the fake quote risked suggesting friction between Aamir Khan and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, or disappointment with Rajinikanth’s project.

Neither Aamir nor his team has issued an official response yet, but sources close to the actor stress that he has no regrets about the cameo. The fabricated claim shows how easily misinformation can spread when presented in seemingly authentic formats.

Unaccustomed Earth Netflix

Siddharth and Freida Pinto team up for Netflix’s Unaccustomed Earth adaptation of Jhumpa Lahiri’s short stories

Siddharth and Freida Pinto lead Netflix’s adaptation of Jhumpa Lahiri’s ‘Unaccustomed Earth’ centred on scandalous affair shaking an immigrant community

Highlights:

  • Siddharth to co-star with Freida Pinto in Netflix’s Unaccustomed Earth
  • Series based on Jhumpa Lahiri’s award-winning short story collection
  • John Wells and Madhuri Shekar leading the adaptation with Ritesh Batra directing two episodes
  • Cast includes Indraneil Sengupta, Adi Roy, Sarayu Blue, and Iyla Sundarsingh Mckaig

Actor Siddharth has joined Freida Pinto in Unaccustomed Earth, Netflix’s highly anticipated adaptation of Jhumpa Lahiri’s celebrated short story collection. The new drama, combining elements of family conflict with romance, marks Siddharth’s latest international outing. With Pinto leading the cast, the series promises to bring Lahiri’s themes of migration, love, and identity to a global audience.

Unaccustomed Earth Netflix Siddharth and Freida Pinto team up for Netflix’s Unaccustomed Earth adaptation of Jhumpa Lahiri’s short stories Getty Images

Judge blocks Justin Baldoni bid to pull Taylor Swift into ‘It Ends With Us’ legal war with Blake Lively

Taylor Swift's lawyer denies deposition agreement in Tustin Baldoni- Blake Lively lawsuit

Judge blocks Justin Baldoni bid to pull Taylor Swift into ‘It Ends With Us’ legal war with Blake Lively

Highlights:

  • Swift’s legal team denies claims she agreed to a deposition
  • Justin Baldoni sought to question her over friendship with Blake Lively
  • Judge ruled Baldoni missed the deadline to schedule her questioning
  • Swift’s lawyer says she has “no material role” in the case

Taylor Swift’s lawyer has confirmed the singer has not agreed to a deposition in the ongoing It Ends With Us lawsuit between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, shutting down claims made by Baldoni’s legal team. The pop star was named as a potential witness due to her close friendship with Lively, but her counsel insists she has no connection to the allegations. The high-profile legal battle has drawn global attention as it moves towards trial.

Taylor Swift's lawyer denies deposition agreement in Tustin Baldoni- Blake Lively lawsuit Getty Images

Henry Cavill

The remake is being directed by Chad Stahelski

Henry Cavill injury pushes back ‘Highlander’ remake to 2026

Highlights:

  • Actor Henry Cavill injured during training before filming began on Highlander.
  • The remake of the 1986 fantasy-action classic will now start production in 2026.
  • Cast includes Russell Crowe, Karen Gillan and Dave Bautista.
  • Film directed by Chad Stahelski for Amazon MGM Studios’ United Artists.

Injury delays production

British actor Henry Cavill has suffered an injury during pre-production training for the remake of Highlander. The incident occurred just days before filming was due to begin, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As a result, production on the fantasy-action reboot has been pushed back and is now expected to begin in 2026.

Coldplay Wembley record

Coldplay light up Wembley with a record 10-night run

Coldplay break Wembley Stadium record overtaking Taylor Swift as Chris Martin signals world tour pause

Highlights:

  • Coldplay end their record-breaking 10-night run at Wembley Stadium
  • The shows are part of their global Music of the Spheres Tour
  • The tour has now sold over 12 million tickets worldwide
  • Friday’s show was rescheduled after a transport strike in London

Coldplay have celebrated their record-breaking achievement at Wembley Stadium with a dazzling finale, making headlines as they set a new benchmark for live music. The British band’s 10-night stint marked the longest run of concerts ever at the venue, cementing their legacy while also driving massive global interest in their Wembley Stadium record. The marathon shows form part of their ongoing Music of the Spheres Tour, which has already sold more than 12 million tickets worldwide.

Coldplay light up Wembley with a record 10-night run Instagram/coldplay

Sarm Heslop

Friends describe Sarm, 41, as a “free spirit” who embraced adventure

Sarm Heslop: BBC documentary explores the mystery around disappearance of British woman

Highlights:

  • CCTV footage released to the BBC shows Sarm Heslop boarding a dinghy with boyfriend Ryan Bane on the night she vanished.
  • Six hours later, she was reported missing from his yacht in the US Virgin Islands.
  • Her body has never been found, and her disappearance remains unsolved.
  • Police say the timeline provided by Bane is inconsistent with verified CCTV evidence.
  • Friends and family continue to press for answers, calling for a murder investigation.

The last sighting

Newly released CCTV footage shows British woman Sarm Heslop and her boyfriend Ryan Bane leaving a bar in St John, US Virgin Islands, on 7 March 2021. The couple can be seen boarding a dinghy and motoring into the Caribbean night, heading for Bane’s yacht, Siren Song.

Six hours later, Sarm was reported missing. Despite an extensive search, she has never been found.

