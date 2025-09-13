Aamir Khan did not call his ‘Coolie’ cameo a mistake, fact-check confirms amid record-breaking run

Highlights:

Viral clipping claimed Aamir Khan called his cameo in Coolie “a big mistake”

The image showed fabricated quotes criticising the role and script

Fact checks confirm no credible record of Aamir making such remarks

Despite mixed reactions, Coolie has crossed £41.75 million (₹500 crore) globally

Aamir Khan, one of Bollywood’s most acclaimed stars, has become the subject of a viral claim alleging he regretted his cameo in Coolie. The Rajinikanth starrer, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, featured Aamir in a brief special appearance. Social media posts claimed Aamir called the cameo “a big mistake”, but fact checks have found no evidence he ever said this. The controversy surfaced as the film continues its strong box office run.

Coolie hits £47m worldwide as fake ‘big mistake’ quote on Aamir Khan cameo goes viral Instagram/sunpictures





Did Aamir Khan really call his Coolie cameo a mistake?

The viral image doing the rounds online showed a newspaper-style clipping with quotes attributed to Aamir Khan, allegedly saying he “can’t figure out what his character was meant to do” and that it was “badly written.”

However, no verified news outlet or interview carries these remarks. The clipping has no byline, date, or publication name. Media watchdogs flagged inconsistencies in formatting and language, suggesting the content was fabricated. Reputed entertainment portals have confirmed that Aamir has not made any public comment criticising his cameo.

What has Aamir Khan actually said about his cameo in Coolie ?

During Coolie’s promotional phase, Aamir had spoken positively about appearing alongside Rajinikanth. He described the experience as “loads of fun” and revealed he agreed to do it purely out of admiration for the veteran star.

Known for his perfectionist approach, Aamir also clarified at the time that he had not read the full script before saying yes. He emphasised that the cameo was a gesture of respect, not a creative collaboration, and that he was not involved in shaping the film’s storyline.





How has Coolie performed at the box office?

Despite the trolling around Aamir Khan’s appearance, Coolie has performed strongly. Industry trackers report that the film has grossed over £41.75 million (₹500 crore) worldwide. In India alone, the action thriller has earned around £28.05 million (₹336 crore), with Tamil Nadu contributing nearly £12.52 million (₹150 crore), Andhra Pradesh and Telangana around £5.84 million (₹70 crore), Karnataka £3.76 million (₹45 crore), and Kerala £2.09 million (₹25 crore).

The film opened to record-breaking figures over the Independence Day weekend before seeing a drop in weekday collections. Its overseas business has remained solid, pushing it into the year’s top-grossing Indian films.





Why is this fact check important?

False attributions like this can damage reputations and distort public opinion. In this case, the fake quote risked suggesting friction between Aamir Khan and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, or disappointment with Rajinikanth’s project.

Neither Aamir nor his team has issued an official response yet, but sources close to the actor stress that he has no regrets about the cameo. The fabricated claim shows how easily misinformation can spread when presented in seemingly authentic formats.