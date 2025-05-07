Rajinikanth teams up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj as 'Coolie' teaser drops 100 days before release
With nostalgic visuals and a power-packed score, the Lokesh Kanagaraj film is already stirring massive anticipation across India.
Shah Rukh Khan made headlines around the world when he stepped onto the Met Gala red carpet in New York for the first time. Dressed in an elegant black outfit designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, he made history as the first Indian male actor to attend the prestigious fashion event. But while the moment was monumental for many fans, it was marred by an awkward interaction with international media that didn’t sit well with his supporters.
A now-viral video from the event shows a foreign reporter asking the actor to introduce himself. “Hi, I’m Shah Rukh,” he replied, smiling and unbothered. The moment might have been brief, but it struck a nerve with fans online who were quick to point out the irony that one of the world’s most recognisable film stars had to explain who he was on a platform celebrating global culture.
“This is Shah Rukh Khan. A man who caused a near-stampede outside his hotel. A man known across continents,” wrote a fan online. Others questioned how journalists covering such a high-profile event could be unaware of the Bollywood icon’s presence. “If you’re covering the Met Gala, at least know who’s walking the carpet,” another user added.
Shah Rukh Khan mistaken for a nobody at Met Gala as clueless reporter sparks outrageGetty Images
Sabyasachi, who stood beside Shah Rukh during the red-carpet interaction, later addressed the situation. He reminded the press that the actor wasn’t just a guest in the crowd but a global superstar with millions of fans and decades of cinematic legacy behind him.
The designer’s outfit for Khan, a long Tasmanian wool coat, silk shirt, tailored trousers, and layered jewellery fit the event’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” which honoured centuries of Black fashion history. The cane he carried, topped with a tiger head in 18k gold and precious stones, added to the grandeur.
Despite the awkward moment, Shah Rukh remained gracious throughout. When asked about his experience, he admitted he didn’t know much about the Met Gala until recently but appreciated the artistic vision behind it. “I liked that it’s about change through art, not anger,” he said.
While the incident may have caught many off guard, Shah Rukh’s calm and classy response only reaffirmed why he’s still considered royalty on and off the red carpet.
The Met Gala may be fashion’s biggest night, but controversy always finds its way onto the red carpet. This year was no different. From bold political statements sewn into lingerie to grand piano backpacks and a wave of pantless outfits, the 2025 Met Gala saw celebs pushing boundaries—and sometimes too far. Whether these looks were fashion-forward or just plain eyebrow-raising, one thing’s for sure: they got people talking.
1. Halle Berry’s see-through gown turned heads and raised eyebrows
Halle Berry isn’t new to bold red carpet fashion, but her nearly-nude LaQuan Smith gown left very little to the imagination. At 58, the actress confidently rocked a sheer black dress with striped panels and no underwear. While fans applauded her confidence, others felt the look teetered too close to a wardrobe malfunction and missed the mark on elegance.
Halle Berry stuns in a sheer black gown that divided the internetGetty Images
2. Lisa’s Louis Vuitton bodysuit sparked a storm
K-pop star and White Lotus actress Lisa made her Met Gala debut in a lingerie-style Louis Vuitton bodysuit embroidered with women’s faces. But things went south fast when social media users noticed one image strongly resembled civil rights icon Rosa Parks positioned on the underwear. What was likely meant to be empowering quickly turned into one of the night’s most talked-about fashion fails, with many calling it tone-deaf and disrespectful.
Lisa’s bodysuit drew backlash after fans spotted a controversial detailGetty Images
3. Kim Kardashian's futuristic Balenciaga look
Kim K has had her share of Met Gala hits and misses, and this year’s sculptural Balenciaga look fell somewhere in between. The silver gown itself was futuristic and structured, but the face-covering chrome mask stole all the attention for good or bad. While some called it a clever commentary on fame and anonymity, others just found it strange and impersonal.
Kim Kardashian hides behind a chrome mask in her futuristic Balenciaga look Getty Images
4. Amelia Gray Hamlin’s pantless red Valentino look stirred debate
Amelia Gray Hamlin embraced the pantless trend in a bold red Valentino ensemble that blended high fashion with high risk. Her look featured a daring bodysuit and dramatic accessories, but opinions were split. While some praised the fearless fashion choice, others felt it leaned more risqué than refined and questioned how well it fit the theme.
Amelia Gray goes bold with a no pants red Valentino ensembleGetty Images
5. André 3000’s baby grand piano backpack left everyone confused
Leave it to André 3000 to make a statement no one saw coming. The rapper walked the carpet with a literal baby grand piano strapped to his back and a rubbish bag as a purse. Some praised the creativity and tie-in to his latest EP, while others wondered if the Met Gala had become a performance art showcase. Gimmick or genius? The jury’s still out.
André 3000 arrives with a baby grand piano on his back and a rubbish bagGetty Images
The pantless trend
The no-pants trend dominated, with celebrities like Lisa, Hailey Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and Amelia Gray Hamlin opting for bodysuits, blazers, and visible underwear. Some celebrated it as modern and daring, while others saw it as a fashion cop-out that distracted from the “tailored Black style” theme.
No pants plenty of opinions the bold red carpet trend that stole the spotlight and sparked debateGetty Images
Final thoughts?
At the Met Gala, fashion risks are expected, but when they veer into uncomfortable, off-theme, or downright confusing territory, they spark global conversation. These looks prove that controversy on the red carpet can be just as headline-making as elegance. Whether you loved them, hated them, or still don’t know what to think, they all made sure the 2025 Met Gala won’t be forgotten any time soon.
After the runaway success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun is stepping into a drastically different zone for his next film, a big-budget action entertainer directed by Atlee. Tentatively titled AA22xA6, the film was officially announced on Arjun’s birthday, and early buzz points to something massive in the making. The star is not only switching up his style but is diving headfirst into an intense mental and physical transformation to fully inhabit his new character.
The project marks Allu Arjun’s 22nd film and his first collaboration with Atlee, the director behind hits like Jawan. From what’s been reported so far, this isn’t a typical action flick. Atlee has written a rugged, high-energy role that demands more than just physical power and calls for raw emotion and commanding screen presence.
To achieve this, Arjun has roped in Lloyd Stevens, a well-known fitness expert who’s trained top actors like Jr NTR. The two have already begun prepping for what sources describe as a “never-seen-before” look. But this transformation isn’t just about muscle gain. The focus is on building speed, endurance, and an intense physicality that reflects the raw, grounded nature of the character.
But the preparation doesn’t stop at the gym. The role reportedly demands deep mental focus too. The character arc has emotional weight, and Allu Arjun is said to be approaching it with complete seriousness, not just physically, but also in how he gets into the headspace of the role.
Sources close to the film reveal that Arjun is closely involved in all aspects of the project, including creative inputs. He’s reportedly aligned with Atlee’s vision to deliver a film that blends big-screen scale with emotional depth. The film is being backed by Sun Pictures, and the team has even travelled to Los Angeles to explore advanced VFX techniques to enhance the visual experience.
AA22xA6 is expected to hit cinemas in late 2026. While details about the story are still under wraps, the mix of Allu Arjun’s total commitment and Atlee’s blockbuster sensibilities is enough to keep fans counting the days.
This weekend, the spotlight at the UK Asian Film Festival’s final evening will shine on music legends Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani, better known as the powerhouse duo, Vishal & Sheykhar. On Sunday, 11 May at Riverside Studios in London, the two will open up about their journey and latest venture: the upcoming stage musical Come Fall in Love: The DDLJ Musical.
The production reimagines one of Indian cinema’s most iconic love stories Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), this time for the global stage. Directed by Aditya Chopra, who also helmed the original film, the musical is set to premiere at Manchester Opera House on 29 May. British-Indian talent Jena Pandya will step into the role of Simran, while Ashley Day will play Roger, a character adapted for the stage.
With over two decades in the industry, Vishal & Sheykhar have shaped the sound of modern Bollywood. Their discography includes chart-toppers that have dominated playlists, radio waves and stadiums alike. They’ve collected awards, smashed streaming records, and brought fresh sounds into the mainstream, leaving a distinct mark on how India and the world experiences Hindi film music.
But they’re not the only stars of the gala. The evening will also feature a live conversation with music producer Biddu, whose pioneering work helped bring Indian pop to the global stage. Celebrated writer and filmmaker Yavar Abbas, novelist and columnist Shobhaa De, director Sandhya Suri, and filmmaker Onir will also be honoured during the closing ceremony. From fiction to documentary, activism to commentary, these voices have each reshaped how stories are told across continents.
This year’s UK Asian Film Festival, running across London, Leicester and Coventry, has focused on the theme Longing and Belonging, reflecting on how cinema captures the deep human need for love, identity and home. From stories of migration to inner transformation, the films in this edition have spoken to the ties that bind us, no matter where we are.
Presented by Tongues on Fire, with support from the BFI and broadcast partners Lyca Radio and Geo TV, the festival continues to highlight South Asian creativity across borders, showing us that storytelling, especially when wrapped in music and memory, always finds a way to connect.
The Met Gala has always celebrated bold fashion statements, but 2025 belonged to the mums-to-be. As "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" took centre stage, these women did something revolutionary; they made pregnancy the ultimate power move.
No hiding, no apologies, just unapologetic glamour that turned baby bumps into high fashion. From Rihanna's show-stopping reveal to a Bollywood star's golden debut, these women owned the red-carpet. Because why choose between making history and making life when you can do both?
Here’s how the bump brigade rewrote the rules:
1. Rihanna: The queen of surprise entrances
Look:Custom Marc Jacobs ensemble. Barathea wool Spencer jacket, pinstriped bustle skirt, wool bustier bodysuit, polka-dot tie, and a colossal Stephen Jones fedora.
Only Rihanna can casually drop a pregnancy announcement at fashion’s biggest night and leave the world gasping in her wake. Making a characteristically late entrance, she turned the carpet into a catwalk-meets-motherhood moment. Her power suit flipped the script, bringing sensuality, strength, and signature Rihanna swagger. With A$AP Rocky by her side, it was a mic drop moment.
Rihanna- Third time's the charm and she made sure we all knew itGetty Images
2. Karlie Kloss: Sculptural sophistication
Look: A jet-black Luar dress with a crisp structured collar and accordion-pleated skirt.
Graceful and grounded, Karlie showed how clean lines can elevate a baby bump into an architectural feature. Expecting her third child, she exuded calm command, choosing a look that whispered elegance rather than shouted spectacle. In a sea of experimental silhouettes, Karlie’s understated tailoring stood tall, proving once again that confidence makes the best contour.
Karlie Kloss - Black white and bump perfection in one flawless packageGetty Images
3. Kiara Advani: Bollywood’s maternity muse
Look: A sweeping off-shoulder black gown, pristine white train, and a sculptural gold breastplate wrapping her bump.
Making her Met Gala debut, Kiara brought her signature Bollywood dazzle wrapped in a warrior goddess aesthetic. The gold breastplate cradling her belly was more than fashion, and the umbilical cord detailing was just the cherry on top like a cute celebration of strength, femininity, and new beginnings. It was a look that said: I’m carrying life, and I came to slay.
Kiara Advani - Golden goddess meets Met Gala debut with Bollywood brillianceGetty Images
4. Zinzi Coogler: Tailored elegance, effortlessly done
Look: A sleek black bodycon dress from Fear of God paired with an oversized structured blazer.
Let’s be honest: Zinzi didn’t come to play, right? She came to teach a masterclass in clean, contemporary maternity style. The fitted dress hugged her bump with quiet confidence, while the oversized blazer nodded to traditional menswear with a modern twist. It was chic, unfussy, and powerful, just like the woman wearing it.
Zinzi Coogler- Oversized blazer bump on display rewriting maternity suiting rulesGetty Images
Verdict? Bumps are the best accessory
Let’s be clear: these women took the Met’s theme and cracked it wide open, stitching maternity into the fabric of high style with unshakeable confidence. No coy draping, no apologies, just the raw, radiant power of creation on full display. The message? Pregnancy isn’t a footnote to fashion. It’s the fiercest statement you’ll ever make.
So let the archives show: on this night, the red carpet didn’t just celebrate Black style. It bowed to the women who proved creation itself is the ultimate design.