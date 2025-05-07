Rajinikanth teams up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj as 'Coolie' teaser drops 100 days before release

Rajinikanth is back in action, and this time, he's teaming up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for the much-awaited film Coolie, set to release on 14 August 2025. With just 100 days to go, the makers have released a teaser to mark the countdown, a short clip that gives fans their first taste of what’s to come.

The teaser doesn’t reveal much, only backshots of the major cast, building intrigue without giving away too many details. But the final frame, featuring Rajinikanth standing against a glowing sunset, has already sent fans into a frenzy. Many were quick to draw parallels to a similar shot from Thalapathi, a 1991 classic, bringing a wave of nostalgia.

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander sets the tone with an energetic score that plays through the teaser, finishing with a line that hints at the title track. The track, already buzzing among fans, has added to the growing hype around the film.

Coolie brings together a diverse cast from across industries: Nagarjuna plays Simon, Upendra is Kaleesha, Soubin Shahir takes on Dayal, and Sathyaraj plays Rajasekar. Shruti Haasan joins in a supporting role as Preethi, and Pooja Hegde is lined up for a special dance number. There’s also buzz about a cameo by Aamir Khan, though that hasn’t been officially confirmed yet.

While the storyline is still under wraps, the film is rumoured to centre around gold smuggling, promising plenty of action and drama. Lokesh, best known for his interconnected film universe, is going a different route this time. Coolie is a standalone project and won’t tie into his previous LCU films.

Behind the camera, Girish Gangadharan handles cinematography, Anbariv is in charge of stunts, and Philomin Raj is editing the spectacle. With the film set to release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada, it’s clear the team is aiming for a wide reach.

Adding to the buzz, reports suggest Amazon Prime Video has bagged the digital rights for a hefty £11.5 million (₹120 crore approx), showing the kind of confidence riding on this film.





With the countdown clock ticking, Coolie is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of the year and Rajinikanth’s return to the big screen looks like it’ll be anything but quiet.