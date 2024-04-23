  • Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Rajinikanth’s 171st film titled ‘Coolie’

The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Rajinikanth (Photo credit: ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Superstar Rajinikanth‘s upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj has been titled Coolie, the director has announced.

The movie, backed by Chennai-based production house Sun Pictures, is the 171st film of Rajinikanth’s career.

“We love you Thalaiva @rajinikanth #Coolie,” Kanagaraj posted on social media platform X on Monday evening alongside a teaser of the much-awaited movie.

The director is best known for delivering Tamil hits like Master, Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo.

Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for the upcoming film which will have stunts by action choreographer duo Anbumani and Arivumani, popularly known as “Anbariv”.

Rajinikanth was most recently seen in Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

His upcoming movie is T J Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier.

