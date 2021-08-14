Website Logo
  Saturday, August 14, 2021
Entertainment

Abhimanyu Singh joins the cast of Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe

Abhimanyu Singh (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Abhimanyu Singh, who is known for his performances in movies like Rakta Charitra, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Jazbaa, Mom, and others, has now joined the cast of Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe.

Sun Pictures took to Twitter to make an announcement about the actor’s casting. They tweeted, “#AbhimanyuSingh joins the cast of #Annaatthe. @rajinikanth @directorsiva #Nayanthara @KeerthyOfficial @immancomposer.”

Directed by Siva, Annaatthe also stars Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on Diwali this year.

There were reports that the movie might get postponed as the shoot was delayed due to the pandemic. However, last month, the makers confirmed that the film will release on Diwali 2021.

They had tweeted a new poster and wrote, “#AnnaattheDeepavali ku ready ah?! @rajinikanth @directorsiva #Nayanthara @KeerthyOfficial @immancomposer #Annaatthe.”

Talking about other projects of Abhimanyu Singh, the actor will be seen in movies like Sooryavanshi, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, and Bachchan Pandey. Sooryavanshi, which stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, was slated to release in March 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

The makers later decided to release the movie in April this year, but even that didn’t happen due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India.

Well, Singh is mainly known for playing negative roles, but the details about his character in Annaatthe are not yet revealed.

