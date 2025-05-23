Skip to content
5 exciting new genres Tamannaah Bhatia is exploring in her upcoming films

The versatile actress is set to surprise fans by stepping into diverse roles that showcase her range and talent.

Tamannaah Bhatia Breaks Boundaries with 5 Fresh Film Genres

Tamannaah Bhatia embracing new challenges with diverse film roles

getty images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 23, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Tamannaah Bhatia has always dazzled audiences with her screen presence, but 2025 is shaping up to be her most daring year yet. The actress isn’t just signing films, she’s breaking genre barriers and reinventing herself like never before. From ancient myths to deep forests, here's a sneak peek into five exciting new genres Tamannaah is exploring next:

Tamannaah Bhatia Breaks Boundaries with 5 Fresh Film GenresTamannaah brings mythological stories to life on the big screengetty images


  • The Jungle ThrillerInto the WildwithRanger
Tamannaah pairs up with Ajay Devgn in Ranger, an adrenaline-charged jungle adventure. Expect wild terrains, survival instincts, and a never-seen-before action-packed side of her. Nature’s unpredictability meets human courage—and Tamannaah’s right at the centre of it.
  • Mythological DramaDiving Deep into Legends inVvan
In Vvan, starring alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah steps into the mytho-drama genre. This isn’t your typical period piece—think larger-than-life folklore, ancient scripts, and spiritual symbolism. It’s a genre steeped in cultural richness, and she’s set to embody it with power and grace.
  • Slapstick ComedyBringing the Chaos inNo Entry 2
Sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh, Tamannaah unleashes her comic timing in the sequel to the madcap hit No Entry. From misunderstandings to misadventures, she adds sparkle to the comedy chaos. Laughter, guaranteed.



  • Slick Action DramaHigh Stakes in Her Film with John Abraham
While the title is still under wraps, Tamannaah’s film with John Abraham promises gritty action, stylish sequences, and possibly a femme-fatale transformation. It’s rumoured to be high on drama, layered characters, and razor-sharp tension.



  • Musical SensationTurning Every Beat into a Viral Moment
She’s not just acting, she’s owning the music scene. Her viral dance tracks Aaj Ki Raat (Stree 2) and Nasha (Raid 2) prove she’s the queen of high-voltage musical performances. These aren't just item numbers, they're cultural moments.


Tamannaah Bhatia Breaks Boundaries with 5 Fresh Film GenresTamannaah Bhatia breaking boundaries with bold and varied charactersgetty images


From the forest to folklore, and laughs to lethal action, Tamannaah Bhatia is rewriting her cinematic identity one genre at a time. 2025 might just be her boldest year yet.

jungle thrillermythological dramaslapstick comedyslick action dramamusical sensationupcoming movietamannaah bhatia

