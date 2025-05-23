5 exciting new genres Tamannaah Bhatia is exploring in her upcoming films

Tamannaah Bhatia has always dazzled audiences with her screen presence, but 2025 is shaping up to be her most daring year yet. The actress isn’t just signing films, she’s breaking genre barriers and reinventing herself like never before. From ancient myths to deep forests, here's a sneak peek into five exciting new genres Tamannaah is exploring next:
- The Jungle Thriller — Into the WildwithRanger
- Mythological Drama — Diving Deep into Legends inVvan
- Slapstick Comedy — Bringing the Chaos inNo Entry 2
- Slick Action Drama — High Stakes in Her Film with John Abraham
- Musical Sensation — Turning Every Beat into a Viral Moment
From the forest to folklore, and laughs to lethal action, Tamannaah Bhatia is rewriting her cinematic identity one genre at a time. 2025 might just be her boldest year yet.