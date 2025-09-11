Skip to content
Tamannaah Bhatia reveals a saree trick she used to fight male dominance in Bollywood and South cinema

The Baahubali star opens up on sexism in cinema, her bold career choices, and new Amazon Prime Video series Do You Wanna Partner.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about her unique mental trick to tackle sexism in Indian cinema

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 11, 2025
Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Tamannaah Bhatia reveals her unique mental trick to handle sexism in the film industry
  • The Baahubali star opens up on her two-decade journey across South Indian and Bollywood films
  • She now headlines Amazon Prime Video’s Do You Wanna Partner opposite Diana Penty
  • Bhatia stresses that women must bring ideas forward rather than worry about pleasing others

Tamannaah Bhatia has shared an unusual but powerful way of dealing with sexism in the entertainment industry. Speaking about her rise in South Indian and Bollywood films, the Baahubali actor said she would often use a mental trick, imagining men in sarees or glamorous outfits, whenever someone tried to undermine her. This candid revelation about navigating gender bias comes as she fronts Amazon Prime Video’s new series Do You Wanna Partner, co-starring Diana Penty.

What did Tamannaah Bhatia say about her mental trick?

In her conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Bhatia recalled how early in her career she would encounter situations where men tried to make her feel insignificant.

“Whenever a man tried to make me feel like he had the final say in things and I had nothing to contribute, I’d always imagined him in a saree or a really glamorous outfit,” she said. “And then I’d think he’d look really bad in it. That’s when I realised what I can do, he can’t. So, they will need me.”

The actor explained that this quirky strategy gave her confidence to continue making bold choices on screen. She credited this self-belief with sustaining her through 85 films and maintaining her position as one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema.

How does Tamannaah Bhatia view her career after Baahubali ?

Bhatia’s career is often divided into two phases: before and after Baahubali. The blockbuster’s global success in 2015 gave her a visibility that few female actors in South Indian cinema had enjoyed before. “Nobody gives you work because you’re a nice person,” she noted, stressing that success comes only when performers bring concrete ideas and value to the table.

She emphasised that actors who speak up and contribute to scripts or scenes are often remembered more than those who stay quiet. For her, the turning point was recognising that assertiveness and creativity win respect in the long run.

What is Do You Wanna Partner about?

In her latest outing on Amazon Prime Video, Bhatia plays Shikha Roy Chowdhury, a marketing professional who loses her job and decides to rebuild her career with the help of her best friend, played by Diana Penty. Together, the two women take on the alcohol-beverage industry, traditionally dominated by men, in a story that mirrors Bhatia’s own journey of breaking stereotypes.

The series talks about female entrepreneurship and friendship, with Bhatia’s character proving that resilience and wit can challenge established power structures.

Why does Tamannaah Bhatia’s story matter today?

Bhatia’s honesty about handling sexism offers a refreshing perspective in an industry where women are often sidelined. By openly sharing her unusual coping mechanism, she has in fact sparked discussion about how female actors build inner strength to thrive in challenging environments.

Her latest project arrives at a time when representation and gender equality are under the spotlight in Indian cinema as well as on global streaming platforms. As one of the few actors to successfully straddle multiple film industries and now digital space, Bhatia continues to carve a path that reflects both resilience and reinvention.

