  • Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Seetimaarr trailer: This Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer looks like an entertaining film

By: Murtuza Nullwala

A few days ago, it was announced that Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia’s Telugu film Seetimaarr will hit the big screens on 3rd September 2021. But now, the makers have postponed the film by a week (10th September 2021) and on Tuesday (31), they released the trailer of the movie.

Telugu star Ram Pothineni launched the trailer on Twitter. He tweeted, “@YoursGopichand & @tamannaahspeaks look Fantastic! A BIG Screen experience for sure! Thumbs up https://youtu.be/_Sufd-Dkrj4 #𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐎𝐧𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝟏𝟎 Good luck @IamSampathNandi @srinivasaaoffl @SS_Screens @DiganganaS @bhumikachawlat @actorrahman #Manisharma @adityamusic.”

Well, the trailer of the film is damn good and Seetimaarr looks like a perfect masala entertainer with the right amount of drama, action, and music. The movie is set against the backdrop of Kabaddi and in the trailer, we get to see some amazing Kabaddi scenes.

Gopichand and Tammanaah will be seen playing Kabaddi coaches in the film, and in the trailer both the actors leave a strong mark.

Directed by Sampath Nandi, Seetimaarr also stars Digangana Suryavanshi, Bhumika Chawla, and Tarun Arora. The movie will be clashing at the box office with Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story.

On the same day (10th September 2021), Nani starrer Tuck Jagadish is also slated to release on Amazon Prime Video.

Talking about other films of Gopichand, the actor will be seen in a movie titled Pakka Commercial. Meanwhile, Tamannaah will be seen in films like F3, Maestro, Plan A Plan B, Gurthunda Seethakalam, and Bole Chudiyan.

