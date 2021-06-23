Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 390,660
Total Cases 30,028,709
Today's Fatalities 1,358
Today's Cases 50,848
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 390,660
Total Cases 30,028,709
Today's Fatalities 1,358
Today's Cases 50,848

Entertainment

Tamannaah Bhatia to topline Maddock Films’ Yaari Dosti

Tamannaah Bhatia (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

According to reports, Tamannaah Bhatia is onboard to headline Maddock Films’ upcoming streaming show Yaari Dosti. Producer Dinesh Vijan is set to bankroll the show for streaming media giant Amazon Prime Video.

Arunima Sharma has been tapped to direct the slice-of-life series. Aside from Bhatia, Yaari Dosti will also feature Aashim Gulati in an important role. If all goes well, the show will hit the shooting floor in September.

Spilling some more beans, a source close to the development informs a publication, “Yaari Dosti marks the web space directorial debut of Arunima Sharma. She has previously worked as an associate director for Dinesh Vijan productions like Cocktail (2012), Finding Fanny (2014), and Angrezi Medium (2017). As suggested by the title, the series is centred around the theme of friendship.”

Tamannaah Bhatia can be currently seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s streaming show November Story, which marks her foray into the digital space. Her performance has received positive response from critics and audiences alike. She is now waiting for the release of her upcoming films Seetimaarr, Maestro, Gurthunda Seethakalam, F3, Bole Chudiyan, and That Is Mahalakshmi.

Aashim Gulati, on the other hand, has done a few popular shows on Indian television, including Karn Sangini and Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara. He debuted in Bollywood with Anubhav Sinha’s Tum Bin 2 (2016).

Amazon Prime Video, which is currently riding high on the huge success of The Family Man 2 (2021) and Sherni (2021), has an interesting line-up of upcoming projects. Its next major offering is going to be the Farhan Akhtar-starrer Toofaan, which will soon be followed by shows like Inside Edge 3 and Mumbai Diaries 26/11. Buzz has it that Maddock Films’ production venture Mimi, starring Kriti Sanon in the lead role, is also gearing up for a premiere on the same streaming media platform.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Shraddha Kapoor to star in a romcom by Pooja Entertainment
Entertainment
Katrina Kaif commences reading sessions for her next with director Sriram Raghavan
Entertainment
Who made Shahid Kapoor cry?
Entertainment
Ekta Kapoor and Guneet Monga ink a three-film deal with Pagglait director
Entertainment
ZEE5 announces weekly episodic premiere of Dhoop Ki Deewar
E-GUIDE
My top 10 dance moments – Mira Salat
E-GUIDE
Mrunal Jain: I’m sure of my potential
E-GUIDE
Classic re-issued to mark its 60th anniversary still resonates
E-GUIDE
A bright new British Iranian voice on the literary horizon
E-GUIDE
Baazi: Bollywood’s iconic crime classic
E-GUIDE
Akshay Kharodia: From struggle to TV stardom
E-GUIDE
All about Arko Pravo Mukherjee
Eastern Eye

Videos

Vijay Deverakonda reacts to the rumours of Liger getting a…
RRR: Ram Charan resumes shooting for SS Rajamouli’s directorial
Sherni Movie Review | Vidya Balan | Vijay Raaz |…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Tokyo Olympics 2020 unveils fan rules with a month to…
Pakistan javelin-thrower sharpens hopes of rare Olympic medal
Shraddha Kapoor to star in a romcom by Pooja Entertainment
Katrina Kaif commences reading sessions for her next with director…
Tamannaah Bhatia to topline Maddock Films’ Yaari Dosti
Who made Shahid Kapoor cry?