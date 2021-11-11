Website Logo
  • Thursday, November 11, 2021
Entertainment

Exclusive: Abhimanyu Singh on the success of Sooryavanshi & Annaatthe, similarity between Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth & more

Abhimanyu Singh (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Abhimanyu Singh is known for his performance in movies like Gulaal, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Jazbaa, Mom and others. Recently, the actor was seen in two movies, Sooryavanshi and Annaatthe (Tamil).

In both the movies, he played the antagonist and impressed the audiences with his performance.

Eastern Eye recently interacted with Singh and spoke to him about the success of Sooryavanshi and Annaatthe, similarity between Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth, and more…

Sooryavanshi was slated to release in March 2020 but it finally hit the big screens this month. When we asked if the wait for the release was difficult, Singh said, “Yes, of course it was difficult. Not, only me, but everybody was waiting for the film for a long time and it took at least 18 months to see the light of the day. Most importantly, Rohit sir had said that he would release the film only in theatres and that’s what he did and the Hindi film audiences are again back to the theatres because of Sooryavanshi. I knew that this film will do wonders.”

In Annaatthe, Singh got an opportunity to share screen space with Rajinikanth.

While talking about his experience of working with the South superstar, the actor said, “It was a wonderful experience. It was like a dream come true. Since the day I have been working in South, my wife used to ask me just one question ‘when you will be working with Rajini sir?’ Thanks to director Siva, it’s because of him I got a chance to work with Rajini sir.”

“He is a wonderful human being. He is successful and such a big star, but he is still so humble and grounded. This is the one thing which I learnt from him. Whatever height you achieve in your life, you should never forget that your feet are on ground,” he added.

When asked him if there’s any similarities between Rajinikanth and Akshay, Singh said, “The biggest similarity between them is that both of them are successful but still very humble. Akshay sir is also very simple and he treats everyone in the same manner as Rajini sir does. So, that’s the big similarity between these two stars.”

Singh is mainly known for portraying negative roles, but when asked if he would like to play a positive character, he said, “I will be doing positive roles in a couple of upcoming projects of mine. As an actor I always feel that I need to do different kind of roles and thankfully I am getting those opportunities where I will be seen doing comedy and positive roles.”

Singh will next be seen in Bachchan Pandey which also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

While talking about the film, he said, “It has an amazing story. We all were in Rajasthan for about 50-60 days, and we completed the film in one go. It was a great experience of working with Sajid Nadiadwala, the producer of the film. I was working with him for the first time, but he made me feel very comfortable. He is a very wonderful human being and a sensible producer. And of course, once again with Akshay sir, it was great fun shooting for Bachchan Pandey. You will see me in a very different role in the film, completely different from what I have done in Sooryavanshi.”

