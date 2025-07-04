Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Iga Swiatek rallies past McNally to reach Wimbledon third round

Swiatek raised her aggression in the second set

Wimbledon 2025: Swiatek Overcomes McNally to Enter Third Round

The third round in 22 consecutive Grand Slams

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 04, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Summary

     
  • Swiatek battles back: Iga Swiatek overcame a shaky start to defeat American Caty McNally 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 and reach the third round at Wimbledon.
  • Early scare: McNally, ranked 208, came from 1-4 down to take the first set, capitalising on Swiatek’s struggles on grass.
  • Swift turnaround: Swiatek raised her aggression in the second set, dominating the rest of the match and losing just three more games.
  • Grand Slam consistency: The 23-year-old became only the third woman this century to reach the third round in 22 consecutive Grand Slams.
  • Familiar foe: Swiatek and McNally were former junior doubles partners, winning the French Open girls' title together in 2018.


Iga Swiatek may not love the grass but relishes a battle whatever the surface and showed all that fight and bullish determination as she recovered to beat American Caty McNally 5-7 6-2 6-1 and reach the Wimbledon third round on Thursday.

McNally, the world number 208, looked poised to cause an upset when she clawed her way back from 4-1 down to take the first set against the five-times Grand Slam champion.

At that point Swiatek's mediocre record at the All England Club, where the Pole has never gone past the quarter-finals, seemed to be weighing heavily on her shoulders.

But rather than shy away from the scrap, the former world number one flicked a psychological switch that saw her come out for the second set transformed, upping her aggression and playing with a ferocity McNally simply could not handle.

She broke early in the second set and never looked back, losing only three more games to set up a clash with another American Danielle Collins.

"I started the match well so I knew that my game was there," said Swiatek. "I knew that at the start of the second set I had to be more accurate. I just tried to improve and I'm happy it worked."

The eighth seed may have her sights set far higher than the third round, but by reaching the last 32 she underlined her consistency on the big stage.

The 23-year-old is the third player this century to reach the third round in 22 consecutive women’s singles Grand Slams after Amelie Mauresmo and Serena Williams.

DIFFICULT SURFACE

Whether such milestones are enough to persuade Swiatek she can excel on a surface that has so far proven difficult to master is yet to be determined.

With four French Open titles to her name, another at the U.S. Open and two semi-final appearances in Australia, her unspectacular Wimbledon record stands out like a sore thumb.

A run to the Bad Homburg final in the grasscourt warm-up event showed her game is not entirely unsuited to the surface, though there was a period in the first set against McNally where she may have wondered if this tournament was simply not for her.

Having broken early and raced into a 4-1 lead, the wheels briefly came off as McNally did everything to push Swiatek out of her comfort zone.

The American pushed right up to the baseline to receive serve, trying to give Swiatek less time to react to the return and for a while it worked.

McNally spurned four break points in the seventh game before finally taking her chance at the fifth attempt before breaking again for a 6-5 lead when Swiatek swiped a backhand long.

When the Pole fired a wild forehand off target to hand McNally the opener, everything seemed to be going the American's way. But that was as good as it got.

DOUBLES PARTNERS

Swiatek knows McNally's game well - the pair were doubles partners in their youth, clinching the junior title at Roland Garros in 2018 - and set about dismantling it in double-quick time.

She broke for a 2-0 lead in the second set and again to level the contest at one set each.

Swiatek then did the same at the start of the third set, breaking to go 2-0 ahead, with a forehand swiped cross-court, while another forehand winner saw her break again to move 4-0 up.

It was then straightforward for the Pole, although she did have to save five break points before wrapping up victory with an ace.

As well as earning her spot in the next round, the match against her old playing partner offered a pleasing trip down memory lane.

"It's pretty funny because I remember these matches pretty well," she said of her junior days.

"We know each other pretty well ... She's one of the people who make you feel like you are not only rivals on tour but that you can also respect each other and like each other."


Reuters

 
tenniswimbledon 2025iga swiatekswiatek vs mcnally

Related News

Kickstart players
Football

Bengaluru youth train at Spurs as part of development partnership

What problems does business analytics solve?
Sponsored Feature

What problems does business analytics solve?

Priyanka Chopra
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra says she is just getting started in Hollywood with 'Heads of State' on Prime Video

More For You

Novak Djokovic

His pursuit of a first Wimbledon title gathered pace

Getty Images

Novak Djokovic cruising as seeded players recover at Wimbledon

Summary

  • Sinner cruises through to third round
  • Draper stunned by inspired Cilic
  • Sixth-seeded Serbian swats aside home favourite Evans
  • Holder Krejcikova battles past American Dolehide
  • Rybakina and Swiatek both progress into third round

Novak Djokovic showed signs that he is easing into the old routine at Wimbledon as the seven-times champion sauntered into the third round on Thursday while Barbora Krejcikova also made it through as her title defence continued.

World number one Jannik Sinner also eased into round three as his pursuit of a first Wimbledon title gathered pace, the Italian thrashing Australia's Aleksandar Vukic 6-1 6-1 6-3.

Keep ReadingShow less
Taylor Fritz

The match was completed under the roof on Court Number One

Getty Images

Taylor Fritz edges Gabriel Diallo in five-set battle to reach Wimbledon third round

Key points

     
  • Taylor Fritz beat Gabriel Diallo 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(0), 4-6, 6-3.
    •  
  • The match lasted over three hours.
    •  
  • It was completed under the roof on Court One as other matches were suspended.
    •  
  • Fritz also played a five-setter in the first round.

American fifth seed Taylor Fritz battled past Canadian Gabriel Diallo in a five-set thriller to reach the third round of Wimbledon. Fritz won 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(0), 4-6, 6-3 in a contest that lasted over three hours. The match was completed under the roof on Court Number One, with play suspended on other courts for the night. Fritz had also been taken to five sets in the first round and once again showed grit to advance. The late-night win ensures the world number five remains in contention after a tough opening week at the All England Club.

Reuters

Sabalenka

She remains focused amid several early exits of top seeds

Getty Images

Aryna Sabalenka overcomes Bouzkova to reach Wimbledon third round

Key Points

     
  • Top seed Aryna Sabalenka beat Marie Bouzkova 7-6(4), 6-4 to move into the third round.
  • She faced stiff resistance in the first set, dropping serve once and needing a tiebreak to secure it.
  • Sabalenka capitalised on errors from Bouzkova and secured a key break in the second set.
  • She remains focused amid several early exits of top seeds, including Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.
  • Sabalenka, a two-time semi-finalist, now faces either Emma Raducanu or defending champion Marketa Vondrousova

Aryna Sabalenka was given a tougher workout than she would have wanted before the top seed dismantled Czech Marie Bouzkova 7-6(4) 6-4 to advance to the third round of Wimbledon on Wednesday.

As the sun played hide-and-seek with the grey clouds that hovered over Centre Court, Sabalenka kept knocking on the door in the opening set, but was shut out by Bouzkova each time and dropped serve with a double fault in the 11th game.

Keep ReadingShow less
Djokovic Wimbledon

The sixth seed, who is aiming to equal Roger Federer's haul at the All England Club

Getty Images

Novok Djokovic eases into Wimbledon second round after Muller challenge

Key points

  • Novak Djokovic beat Alexandre Muller 6-1, 6-7(7), 6-2, 6-2 to reach the Wimbledon second round.
    •  
  • The sixth seed is aiming for a record 25th Grand Slam title and to equal Federer's seven Wimbledon titles.
    •  
  • Djokovic took a medical timeout for a stomach issue in the third set but recovered after receiving treatment.
    •  
  • Muller fought back to win the second set tiebreak, but Djokovic regained control in the final two sets.
    •  
  • Djokovic said he always believes he can win Wimbledon, calling grass the surface where he plays his best tennis.

    • Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic was made to work hard after a strong start as he began his bid for a 25th Grand Slam title by beating unseeded Frenchman Alexandre Muller 6-1 6-7(7) 6-2 6-2 to reach the second round on Tuesday.

    The sixth seed, who is aiming to equal Roger Federer's haul at the All England Club and move past Margaret Court in the all-time list of major champions, will take on British wild card Dan Evans in the next round.

    Keep ReadingShow less
    Coco Gauff

    The French Open champion looked uncomfortable under the roof on Court One

    Getty Images

    Coco Gauff says switch from clay to grass contributed to Wimbledon exit

    Key points

    • Coco Gauff was knocked out in the Wimbledon first round, losing 7-6(3), 6-1 to Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska.
    • The French Open champion admitted struggling with the transition from clay to grass and said she lacked match practice on the surface.
    • Gauff, 21, was emotional in her post-match comments, saying she felt mentally overwhelmed after her win in Paris.
    • She acknowledged Yastremska’s strong performance and said she may reconsider her pre-Wimbledon schedule in future.
    • Gauff followed fellow American Jessica Pegula in exiting early, noting that Wimbledon often sees first-round upsets.
     


    A tearful Coco Gauff said she had not coped well with the switch from Paris clay to Wimbledon grass after she was dumped out of the championships in the first round on Tuesday.

    Keep ReadingShow less
    © Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc