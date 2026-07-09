Bonnie Tyler: 5 songs and career milestones that made her a music icon

Highlights

Bonnie Tyler has died aged 75 after an illness, her family announced.

The Welsh singer enjoyed a career spanning more than five decades with chart-topping hits across the UK and beyond.

From Total Eclipse of the Heart to Eurovision, here are the defining moments of her career.

Bonnie Tyler, the Welsh singer whose powerful, husky vocals became synonymous with 1980s pop, has died aged 75 following an illness, according to a statement shared by her family. While she leaves behind a catalogue of chart hits, her influence stretched far beyond one signature song. Here are five moments that defined her remarkable career.

1. Total Eclipse of the Heart became a global phenomenon

Released in 1983 and written by Jim Steinman, Total Eclipse of the Heart topped the charts in both the UK and the US. Originally running around seven minutes, the song was shortened for radio and went on to become Tyler's biggest hit and one of the defining power ballads of the decade.

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2. A vocal cord operation shaped her signature sound

Born Gaynor Hopkins near Swansea, Tyler began singing in local clubs before signing with RCA. Early in her career she underwent surgery to remove nodules from her vocal cords. The procedure left her with the raspy voice that became her trademark and helped define hits including It's a Heartache.

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3. Holding Out for a Hero cemented her 1980s legacy

Tyler reunited with Jim Steinman for Holding Out for a Hero, which featured on the soundtrack of Footloose. The song reached No. 2 in the UK and became another enduring favourite, regularly appearing in films, television and sporting events.

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4. She remained a European star long after her chart peak

Although her commercial success slowed in the UK and the US, Tyler continued to enjoy huge popularity across Europe. Her album Bitterblue topped charts in several countries, while her 2003 duet of Total Eclipse of the Heart with French singer Kareen Antonn spent 10 weeks at No. 1 in France.

5. She never stopped recording or performing

Tyler represented the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2013 with Believe in Me and returned to the UK Top 40 album chart with Between the Earth and the Stars. Her final studio album, The Best Is Yet to Come, arrived in 2021, and in 2025 she revisited Total Eclipse of the Heart on Together, a collaboration with David Guetta and Hypaton.