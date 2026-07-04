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Djokovic makes history, Sinner cruises as Wimbledon title race gathers pace

The seven-time champion matches another Wimbledon record while defending champion Jannik Sinner powers into the fourth round

Djokovic and Jannik Sinner

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner advanced to the Wimbledon fourth round, keeping their title hopes alive

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Teena Jose
By Teena JoseJul 04, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

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  • Novak Djokovic equalled Roger Federer's men's record of 105 Wimbledon singles match wins.
  • Defending champion Jannik Sinner advanced comfortably to the last 16 with a straight-sets victory over Jenson Brooksby.
  • Women's top seed Aryna Sabalenka and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka set up a blockbuster fourth-round clash.

Novak Djokovic earned another slice of Wimbledon history as the seven-time winner advanced to the fourth round, while defending champion Jannik Sinner powered past Jenson Brooksby on Friday.

Djokovic beat French 25th seed Arthur Rinderknech 7-5, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7/4) on Centre Court to equal Roger Federer's men's singles record for most match wins at Wimbledon.

Martina Navratilova (120) is the only player to have won more singles matches at Wimbledon than Djokovic and Federer.

Djokovic also tied Federer for most appearances in the last 16 of the men's singles at Wimbledon in the Open era, making the fourth round for the 18th time.

"To be able to make history of this sport is a huge honour and privilege, especially here," Djokovic said.

"It's always been a dream tournament for me here. I propose a match-up between Roger and me for 106, let's stop it here and call Roger to come!"

Djokovic is only the fourth man in the Open era to make the last 16 at Wimbledon aged 39 or older after Federer, Pancho Gonzales and Ken Rosewall.

He arrived at Wimbledon targeting a record 25th Grand Slam singles crown, which would break a tie with Margaret Court and draw him level with Federer's record eight titles at the All England Club.

Winning Wimbledon would also make Djokovic the oldest man to lift a Grand Slam trophy in the Open era.

He meets Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin, who beat Brazilian Joao Fonseca in straight sets, for a place in his 66th Grand Slam quarter-final and 17th at Wimbledon.

Sinner has never lost a Grand Slam match to a player ranked as low as world number 81 Brooksby and he delivered an imperious display on Court One to keep that streak intact with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 win.

The 24-year-old is into the last 16 for the fifth time, equalling Nicola Pietrangeli's record for most Wimbledon men's singles fourth-round appearances by an Italian.

In the last 16, he will face Japanese qualifier Shintaro Mochizuki -- a surprise third-round winner against Spanish starlet Rafael Jodar.

'A small step forward'

Sinner ended Carlos Alcaraz's two-year reign as Wimbledon champion with a brilliant final victory over the Spaniard last year.

The four-time Grand Slam champion had been some way from those lofty heights in his opening two matches this week, but he was more convincing against Brooksby.

"I'm trying to improve every day. A small step forward today. Trying to get better if I want to go far in this tournament," Sinner said.

Hoping to win Wimbledon for the first time, women's world number one Aryna Sabalenka aced a tricky test against former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko, easing to a 6-4, 6-4 victory on Centre Court.

The four-time Grand Slam champion, who has reached 14 successive major quarter-finals, has lost in the semi-finals on each of her past three visits to Wimbledon.

Sabalenka faces a blockbuster last-16 showdown with Japan's Naomi Osaka in a rematch of their clash at the same stage of this year's French Open.

The Belarusian, who won their Roland Garros battle in straight sets, said: "Another aggressive player. Another very powerful match.

"I'm ready to fight and do whatever it takes to get through."

Osaka ended her long wait to reach the Wimbledon fourth round for the first time with a 6-1, 6-3 win against Australian Daria Kasatkina.

Osaka, who has caused a stir at Wimbledon with her eye-catching outfits, said: "I'm really happy. In my career I'd never won on this court. I'm just glad to have made a really good memory here."

American fourth seed Jessica Pegula thrashed Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-1, 6-3.

Coco Gauff, a two-time major winner, survived a scare to beat fellow American Claire Liu in three sets.

Canadian third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime easily won in straight sets against Michael Zheng to book a last 16 clash with Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Daniil Medvedev, seeded eighth, was shocked by world number 74 Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets.

(AFP)

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