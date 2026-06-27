Elon Musk shares controversial 'Citizen Vigilante' after Germany blocks its cinema release

Highlights

Elon Musk shared the full version of Citizen Vigilante on X after its German theatrical ban

The film centres on a vigilante targeting criminal immigrants and corrupt officials

Musk also promoted posts praising the film, which has drawn criticism over its anti-immigration themes

Elon Musk has thrown his support behind the controversial film Citizen Vigilante, sharing the full feature on X and amplifying posts praising the production after it was effectively barred from cinemas in Germany.

Directed by German filmmaker Uwe Boll and starring Armie Hammer, the film has attracted attention for its depiction of a vigilante who targets criminal immigrants and corrupt government officials in Europe.

Germany blocks the film's theatrical release

Released in cinemas last week, Citizen Vigilante was not granted an age certification in Germany, preventing it from being screened in the country.

Boll criticised the decision, describing it as censorship. He said authorities informed him the film had been denied a rating because it was considered to incite violence against migrants.

On Thursday, the director announced that the entire one-hour, 28-minute film would be available on X for 48 hours.

Musk helps expand the film's reach

Musk shared the complete film from his personal X account, bringing it to his millions of followers.

He also reposted several messages supporting the film, including comments suggesting attempts to restrict its release had triggered the "Streisand effect" by generating greater public interest.

Among the posts Musk highlighted were messages from users purchasing the film through Amazon's digital video-on-demand service, praising scenes from the production and pointing to its 95 per cent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, despite the film receiving only a limited number of reviews from major critics.

One of the few reviews from an established publication came from Variety, which criticised the film's central character, describing him as "xenophobic and entitled" while accusing the production of portraying immigrants through hostile stereotypes.

The review stood in contrast to the enthusiastic response shared by some viewers online following Musk's promotion of the film.

Immigration debate continues

Musk's backing of Citizen Vigilante comes amid continued scrutiny of his comments on immigration in Europe.

Earlier this month, he faced criticism from European leaders over posts relating to riots in Belfast, Northern Ireland, which followed anti-immigration protests after a stabbing attack allegedly carried out by a Sudanese migrant.

The nonprofit Centre for Countering Digital Hate said three of Musk's posts about the unrest received more than 115 million views and accused him of amplifying anti-migrant narratives that encouraged calls for violence.