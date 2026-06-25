Draper makes winning return ahead of Wimbledon after injury setback

Highlights

Draper beat Jack Pinnington Jones 7-5, 6-4 to reach the Eastbourne quarter-finals

The British No. 1 is using the event as a key Wimbledon warm-up after injury problems

Draper will face Canada’s Gabriel Diallo for a place in the semi-finals

JACK DEAPER continued his preparations for Wimbledon with a straight-sets win over fellow Briton Jack Pinnington Jones at the ATP Eastbourne tournament on Wednesday (24), extending his promising start under the guidance of three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray.

Draper, who is using the grass-court event as a final test before Wimbledon, overcame difficult conditions on England’s south coast to reach the quarter-finals with a 7-5, 6-4 victory. The former world number four is returning from long-term arm and knee injuries and is building match fitness ahead of the All England Club tournament, which starts on Monday (29).

The 24-year-old will face Canada’s Gabriel Diallo on Thursday (25) for a place in the semi-finals, as he looks to regain his form before Wimbledon begins next week.

"My confidence levels were below the floor a couple of weeks ago; I hadn't played for a long time, wasn't match fit," Draper said after the match.

"I didn't play Queen's (the London grass-court warm-up tournament for Wimbledon) because I just wasn't ready, so to come here and be on court and to be competing and playing at a high level very quickly, I’m very grateful," he added.

Draper, who again had two-time Wimbledon champion Murray offering support in his coaching role, made a confident start after Monday’s (22) straight-sets win over American Marcos Giron.

Wearing a protective sleeve on his troublesome racquet arm, Draper broke his opponent in the third game but later missed a set point at 5-4 when a forehand went into the stands.

Pinnington Jones took advantage, earning a break with a net-cord winner, but Draper immediately responded before closing out the first set with two successive aces.

The world number 145, who reached the second round on his Wimbledon debut last year, dropped serve early in the second set and could not find a way back despite staying close.

"Jack's a great friend, so it's tough playing against a good friend," Pinnington Jones said. "He's still young and he’s been building his way up the rankings, he's nearly in the top hundred. He's going to be someone who's going to be a top, top player, and I think he showed that today."

(with inputs from AFP)