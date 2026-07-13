Sinner defends Wimbledon crown to claim fifth Grand Slam title

Highlights

Sinner defends Wimbledon title with four-set win over Zverev

World number one claims fifth Grand Slam crown

Italian records 100th Grand Slam match victory

Zverev loses 10th consecutive match against Sinner

JANNIK SINNER strengthened his grip on men's tennis by defending his Wimbledon title with a four-set victory over French Open champion Alexander Zverev on Sunday, claiming a fifth Grand Slam title and extending his dominance over one of his closest rivals.

The world number one recovered after losing the opening set to beat Zverev 6-7 (7/9), 7-6 (7/2), 6-3, 6-4 in three hours and 46 minutes on Centre Court. It was his second successive Wimbledon title, his sixth trophy of the season and his 100th match win at Grand Slam events.

The victory also continued Sinner's recent hold over Zverev, who has now lost 10 straight matches against the Italian despite arriving at Wimbledon after winning his first Grand Slam title at the French Open and carrying a 13-match winning streak at the majors.

"You can feel the nerves on Sunday morning, it is a very special place," Sinner said after lifting the trophy.

"You never know how many times you are going to come back. I never take it for granted."

Sinner dropped a set for only the third time during this year's Championships but again showed the consistency that has made him the leading player in the men's game. He saved the only break point he faced in the final, struck 58 winners against 25 unforced errors and gradually wore down Zverev in a contest dominated by big serving and baseline exchanges.

"It has been an amazing final once again. It takes two players," said Sinner, who received £3.6 million ($4.8 million) in prize money.

"I'm very happy about the win but I'm mostly very happy about the level we played."

The title completed another turnaround for the 24-year-old, who had suffered a second-round exit at the French Open after letting a two-set lead slip against Juan Manuel Cerundolo. He had also been pushed to five sets by Miomir Kecmanovic in the opening round at Wimbledon before growing stronger as the tournament progressed.

Sinner praised Zverev, who reached his first Wimbledon final after never previously making it beyond the quarter-finals at the All England Club.

"You reached one of your main goals in Paris. Here you were so close.

"If you play like this I'm sure you are going to have one of these trophies.

"We both started off very well, serving very fast. It has been an amazing final once again. It takes two players.

"I'm very happy about the win but I'm mostly very happy about the level we played. There is no better place to play tennis."

With Zverev set to move above Carlos Alcaraz into second place in the ATP rankings, Sinner added with a smile: "I know another of your goals is to be world number one. You are very close. I have to be careful now."

The final turned after two tight sets settled by tie-breaks. Zverev edged the first before Sinner responded in the second. The decisive moment came in the third set when Zverev slipped while chasing a drop shot on his only break-point opportunity. Sinner then secured the break in the following game and carried the advantage into the fourth set before serving out the match on his first championship point.

Born in San Candido in northern Italy near the Austrian border, Sinner has become the dominant force in men's tennis through his powerful baseline game and calm approach. A champion skier as a youngster, he has now spent 79 weeks as world number one and earlier this year became only the second player after Novak Djokovic to complete a career clean sweep of all nine Masters 1000 titles. He has also won six consecutive Masters tournaments.

Sinner insists he does not follow a strict routine despite his success.

"I am very relaxed. Look, I don't have anything that I'm doing the same over and over again.

"I also enjoy the moment, because I know how rare these days are. Grand Slam finals, they are tough to achieve and to arrive."

He added: "I'm very lucky because tennis started off a hobby when I was young, and now it becomes my job.

"In my mind it's still a hobby. I love to go on court and just play. There is no better place to do it than in big stadiums with packed crowd."

Although disappointed, Zverev said his run to the Wimbledon final after his breakthrough triumph in Paris had strengthened his belief that he could compete with Sinner and Alcaraz for the sport's biggest titles.

"Jannik, I don't really like you anymore to be fair! I've lost to you 10 times in a row," he joked.

"He's shown once again why he's the best player in the world. It was great to share Centre Court with you in the final this weekend, unfortunately it didn't go my way, but congratulations to you first of all."

"We had a pretty good two months, I'd say, even though we lost this final. We had an amazing two months, we came into Wimbledon never reaching a quarter-final and we played our first Wimbledon final.

"At 29 years old, it's the first time I actually believe I can win this trophy (in the future)."