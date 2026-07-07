What made IShowSpeed lose his cool after Ronaldo's World Cup heartbreak

Highlights

IShowSpeed was overcome with emotion after Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain ended Cristiano Ronaldo's final FIFA World Cup campaign.

A livestream showed the YouTuber retreating to a bathroom, where he broke down in tears before hundreds of thousands of viewers.

Ronaldo later confirmed it was his last World Cup but said he would take time before deciding on his international future.

Cristiano Ronaldo's dream of lifting the FIFA World Cup ended heartbreakingly on Monday, and the disappointment extended far beyond Portugal's dressing room. Among those left devastated was YouTube star IShowSpeed, whose emotional reaction during a livestream quickly became one of the tournament's most talked-about moments.

The internet personality, known for his unwavering admiration of Ronaldo, was unable to contain his emotions after Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 32.

Emotional livestream goes viral

As Portugal's World Cup campaign came to an end, IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., stepped away from the camera and into a bathroom before breaking down in tears during his livestream.

Visibly emotional, he repeatedly expressed his disbelief that Ronaldo's World Cup journey had ended.

"I thought he was gonna win it all. I thought he was gonna win it all, bro. I prayed for it," he said.

The clip spread rapidly across social media, with viewers sharing the heartfelt moment as fans around the world reacted to Portugal's elimination.

A lifelong Ronaldo supporter

IShowSpeed has built much of his online identity around his support for Ronaldo. He has regularly travelled to watch the Portugal captain, celebrated his achievements and openly defended him in the long-running debate with Lionel Messi supporters.

With Ronaldo having previously confirmed that the 2026 tournament would be his final FIFA World Cup, the defeat also marked the end of a dream many of his fans had hoped to see fulfilled.

Ronaldo reflects on his final World Cup

Speaking after the match, Ronaldo admitted he was deeply disappointed by Portugal's exit but said he would not rush into making any decisions about his international career.

"I am sad to be leaving the World Cup like this. I gave it my all. I did my best, and I am leaving with a clear conscience," he said.

The 41-year-old added that while this was his final World Cup, he would spend time with his family before deciding what comes next.

"I will not be making any rash decisions. I don't make decisions in the heat of the moment," Ronaldo said.

For Ronaldo, the defeat closed the chapter on a remarkable World Cup career. For IShowSpeed, it ended with a raw display of emotion that resonated with football fans across social media.