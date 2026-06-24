FIFA World Cup: England held by Ghana while Ronaldo double fires Portugal

CRISTIANO RONALDO became the first man to score in six different World Cups on Tuesday as Portugal beat Uzbekistan 5-0, while England missed the chance to reach the last 32 after being held 0-0 by Ghana.

England went into the game after a 4-2 win over Croatia in their opener but were unable to find a way past Ghana in their Group L match at Foxborough outside Boston.

Against a Ghana side defending deep, England created little and struggled to produce clear chances. They were also fortunate not to concede a penalty in the 79th minute when Ezri Konsa brought down substitute Prince Adu in the box.

The result left England and Ghana level on four points, just ahead of Croatia, who beat Panama 1-0 in Toronto later on Tuesday to knock out the Central Americans.

England captain Harry Kane summed up the team's night in the closing stages when he fired over the bar with the goal open.

Jude Bellingham said there was no reason for England to panic, with the team still in control of their group. A win over already eliminated Panama in their final first-phase match would likely be enough to secure top spot.

"It's important for us not to get too negative, not to get too het up on it," the Real Madrid ace said. "No worries, no stress, no drama at all in there.

"Very frustrating. Like, second game fever, you know, the same as always with us," said the Real Madrid midfielder.

"It feels like in all the tournaments I've been to, it's been the same -- a decent performance to start and a good win.

"And then just the second one..."

Earlier, Ronaldo answered his critics with two goals as Portugal got their campaign going with a 5-0 win over Group K rivals Uzbekistan in Houston.

The 41-year-old had faced criticism after Portugal's 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo in their opening match, but responded by scoring in the sixth minute before adding another in the 39th.

Nuno Mendes had put Portugal 2-0 up in the 17th minute with a free-kick before Ronaldo struck again to make it 3-0. Portugal added two more goals after the break, including one from Rafael Leao, to complete the win.

A jubilant Ronaldo, who had not scored in 10 straight matches at major tournaments, mouthed "I'm back, I'm back" after opening the scoring.

Ronaldo scored wo goals as Portugal got their campaign going with a 5-0 win over Group K rivals Uzbekistan in Houston. Getty Images

"I can say it was a very tough week, a difficult week, a week in which public opinion was very harsh on us, on all the players, especially on the coach," Ronaldo said.

"But it's always like that, it's fine because when you think about it, it's already 23 years I've been a professional and whenever things don't go well it's, 'Cristiano, he's finished, he's old'."

Portugal now face Colombia in their final Group K match needing a win to finish top of the group.

Colombia booked their place in the last 32 with a 1-0 win over DR Congo in Tuesday's late game in Guadalajara.

They lead the group with six points, two ahead of Portugal, and need only a draw against the Portuguese in Miami on Saturday to finish first.

Off the field, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said US President Donald Trump will attend the World Cup final in New Jersey on July 19 and present the trophy to the winners.

"We will be together with the president enjoying the final and handing the trophy to the winner, of course, together," Infantino told Fox and Friends.

(With inputs from agencies)