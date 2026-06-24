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FIFA World Cup 2026: David Beckham mirrors England fans' frustration during draw with Ghana

David Beckham's rollercoaster of emotions in the stands captured the mood of England supporters

Beckham England reaction

The former England captain's changing expressions mirrored the mood of supporters

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 24, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • David Beckham watched England's 0-0 draw with Ghana from the stands in Boston
  • The former England captain's changing expressions mirrored the mood of supporters
  • Harry Kane missed a late chance to secure victory for the Three Lions
  • England remain top of Group L despite the disappointing result
  • Thomas Tuchel's side face Panama in their final group match

David Beckham's rollercoaster of emotions in the stands captured the mood of England supporters as the Three Lions were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Ghana at the World Cup.

The former England captain was among the crowd at Boston Stadium on Tuesday, arriving in high spirits following England's entertaining 4-2 victory over Croatia in their opening Group L match. But optimism gradually gave way to frustration as Thomas Tuchel's side struggled to find a breakthrough.

Photographs from the match showed Beckham smiling and blowing a kiss before kick-off, only for his mood to shift as the game wore on. By the latter stages, he was seen with his head in his hands and later appeared visibly frustrated as England squandered opportunities.

England fail to build on Croatia win

After an encouraging start to their World Cup campaign against Croatia, expectations were high heading into the clash with Ghana.

Instead, England delivered a subdued performance against a disciplined Ghana side managed by Carlos Queiroz. Despite controlling much of the possession, Tuchel's team found it difficult to create clear-cut chances and lacked the attacking fluency that had been on display in Dallas.

The biggest cheer of the first half came not from the action on the pitch but when Beckham appeared on the stadium's giant screen.

Kane misses decisive opportunity

England's best chance arrived late in the match.

Harry Kane had an opportunity to snatch all three points after Nico O'Reilly's header struck the crossbar, but the Bayern Munich striker fired over from close range.

The miss summed up a frustrating afternoon for England, who were unable to convert their dominance into goals.

Jude Bellingham also endured a difficult outing and was involved in a confrontation with members of the Ghana bench at half-time as tensions briefly flared.

Group remains in England's hands

While the result represented a significant drop-off from the Croatia victory, England remain top of Group L heading into their final group-stage fixture.

A positive result against Panama in New York on Saturday would secure progress to the knockout stages and help restore momentum before the tournament enters its decisive phase.

For Beckham and the thousands of England supporters in attendance, however, the Ghana match was a reminder that World Cup campaigns are rarely straightforward.

The former captain's expressions throughout the afternoon reflected the emotions of fans watching around the world: optimism before kick-off, frustration during the contest, and disappointment at the final whistle.

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