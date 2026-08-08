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Bristol Airport faces travel chaos after runway closure

Flights resume after 14-hour shutdown, but passengers face hours of delays

Bristol-airport-chaos

Bristol Airport said passengers affected by the disruption should contact their airlines for information about individual flights.

Photo: iStock
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasAug 08, 2026
Pramod Thomas

Pramod Thomas is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye, where he covers British Asian affairs and key developments in UK politics and business. With two decades of journalism experience, his areas of interest include business, international affairs, current events, arts and culture. 

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Highlights

  • Runway closed from around 6pm on Friday (7) until 8am on Saturday (8)
  • Flights have resumed, but significant delays and some cancellations continue
  • Passengers described the disruption as “a shambles” and criticised communication

FLIGHTS have resumed at Bristol Airport after a runway defect forced the airport to suspend all operations for about 14 hours, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded and causing widespread delays and cancellations.

The runway was closed at around 6pm on Friday (7) while the airport assessed and repaired the defect. Operations restarted at 8am on Saturday (8). However, the airport warned passengers to expect further disruption as airlines dealt with a backlog of flights.

“Flights have resumed at Bristol Airport this morning. There will be some disruption to some flights today and customers are advised to refer to their airlines with any flight queries. We apologise for any inconvenience caused," the airport said in a statement.

According to reports, several early flights were delayed by hours. A Jet2 service to Faro, Portugal, scheduled to leave at 5.55am, was pushed back to about 11.30am, while an easyJet flight to Larnaca, Cyprus, due to depart at 7.15am was expected to leave at about 2pm. Some flights were also cancelled.

'Frustrating and confusing experience'

Passengers criticised the handling of the disruption, with some saying they received little information after the runway was closed.

Paul Smith, who was due to fly to Glasgow for his son's 20th birthday, said: “The communication, advice and support for passengers has been really poor.”

He said there were no announcements over the airport's tannoy for more than an hour and that easyJet representatives in the departure lounge were his main source of information.

Another passenger, Dave Blackwell, was travelling home from Rhodes when his flight was diverted to Newcastle. He described the situation as “a shambles”.

“We were in Rhodes Airport for three hours with no information. Now we have all been told our flight is going to Newcastle and then a five or six hour bus ride - why Newcastle? How appalling,” he said.

Sophie Brazier-Smith, who had been due to fly to Nice on Friday evening, said the experience had been “extremely frustrating and confusing”.

She said she and other passengers were boarded onto their easyJet flight shortly after 6.15pm, despite the airport having decided to suspend flights at 6.08pm.

“The decision to board us and keep us on the flight for an hour is baffling,” she said, adding that there was “absolutely no information” after passengers left the aircraft.

Bristol Airport said repairs had continued through the night and defended its decision to close the runway, saying passenger and staff safety was its priority.

“We realise how frustrating this was for all those affected, but the safety of our customers and staff is of paramount importance, which is why runway operations were temporarily suspended,” a spokesperson said.

bristol airport runway closureeasyjet flightjet2 servicepassenger safetyuk aviationbristol airport
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