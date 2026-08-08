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Katseye’s K-pop experiment faces scrutiny as Sophia Laforteza steps away over mental health

Her condition will be reassessed in September

Katseye’s K-pop experiment faces scrutiny as Sophia Laforteza steps away over mental health

The label has said the door remains open for her comeback

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 08, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Sophia Laforteza is temporarily stepping away from Katseye to focus on her mental health and wellbeing.
  • She is the second Katseye member to take a break this year, after Manon Bannerman.
  • HYBE x Geffen Records said Laforteza is receiving support and medical care, with her condition due to be reassessed in September.

Katseye's rapid rise has brought global attention, Grammy nominations and a growing list of hits, but the group is now facing a different kind of scrutiny after Sophia Laforteza became its second member to step away this year.

The Filipino-American vocalist has temporarily withdrawn from upcoming promotional activities to focus on her mental health, with HYBE x Geffen Records saying she has been advised to take extended rest and continue receiving care.

Sophia Laforteza puts health first

In a statement, HYBE x Geffen Records said Laforteza's mental health and wellness must be prioritised and confirmed that she is receiving "the utmost support" while consulting medical professionals. Her condition will be reassessed in September.

Laforteza also addressed fans on Instagram, acknowledging that making the decision to step away was difficult. She said she was learning that her health had to come first and that she needed to look after her mind and body to continue doing what she loves.

She added that she intends to work towards recovering properly and returning stronger.

A second member steps away in six months

Laforteza's announcement comes less than six months after Manon Bannerman also took a temporary break from Katseye to focus on her health and wellbeing.

The group announced Bannerman's hiatus in February following what it described as "open and thoughtful conversations together". Bannerman later reassured fans that she was healthy and taking care of herself, although she has not yet returned. The label has said the door remains open for her comeback. With Laforteza and Bannerman currently away, Katseye will continue its events with four members.


Laforteza's announcement comes less than six months after Manon Bannerman also took a temporary breakGetty Images

Katseye's rapid rise under a global spotlight

Katseye was formed in 2023 with six members: Yoonchae, Megan, Lara Raj, Manon, Sophia and Daniela. The group has since built an international following with songs including Gnarly, Pinky Up and Gabriela, while earning two Grammy nominations last year.

But the attention around the group has also come with pressure. Katseye has previously said its members have received multiple online death threats since their debut.

Laforteza's temporary departure does not establish a wider problem within the group, but the fact that two of its six original members have stepped away for health and wellbeing reasons in the space of a year is likely to draw renewed attention to the demands placed on a young global pop act.

For now, the label has made clear that Laforteza's health takes priority, with her return dependent on her recovery.

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