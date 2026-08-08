Suriya’s 'Vishwanath and Sons' puts a father’s fight for his son before an unexpected romance

Highlights

Suriya plays Sanjay Vishwanath, a father searching for a bone marrow donor for his son.

His journey takes him abroad, where he meets Mamitha Baiju’s character Maddy.

The film combines family drama with an age-gap romance and is set to release on August 14.

Suriya's Vishwanath and Sons puts a father's search for his son's life-saving treatment at the centre of its story, with an unexpected romance developing along the way.

Directed by Venky Atluri, the film follows Sanjay Vishwanath, a wealthy international pistol shooter whose life changes when his son needs a bone marrow transplant. His search for a suitable donor takes him abroad, where he meets Maddy, played by Mamitha Baiju.

Her entry into his life leads to an unexpected romantic turn when she confesses her feelings for him.

A father's search drives the story

The trailer introduces Sanjay as a father determined to find a bone marrow donor for his son. He travels abroad in the hope of finding a suitable match, placing his son's health at the centre of his journey.

It is during this search that he crosses paths with Maddy. While the relationship introduces romance into the story, the film remains rooted in Sanjay's responsibilities towards his family.

The trailer also points to a mix of humour and emotional family moments.

Suriya talks about love and changing priorities

Suriya has also spoken about love and relationships while promoting the film.

The actor said he believes love should be "everlasting" and should continue every day rather than being limited to marriage. He also stressed the importance of respecting one's partner.

Suriya, who plays a 40-year-old man who falls in love in the film, acknowledged that people and their priorities change as they grow older.

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"Everybody changes, we do and so will our partner," he said, adding that while people's thinking and priorities may change at 20, 25 or 30, the love and affection they have for their partner should remain unchanged.

A different turn for Suriya

Vishwanath and Sons marks a lighter change of direction for Suriya following his fantasy drama Karuppu. Alongside the father-son story and romance, the film promises humour and family drama.

Mamitha Baiju stars opposite Suriya, with Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon also part of the cast.

Produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas and presented by Srikara Studios, the film features music by GV Prakash Kumar.

Vishwanath and Sons is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 14, 2026.