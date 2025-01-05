Flights disrupted as heavy snow hits airports

HEAVY snow across parts of the UK has caused significant disruption to air travel, with Manchester and Liverpool airports temporarily closing their runways.
All incoming flights to Manchester Airport were diverted, with planes landing in cities such as Birmingham, London, Dublin, Glasgow, and Paris, according to Flightradar24.
The last flight to land at Manchester was a TUI service from Cancun at 6 am.
Liverpool’s John Lennon Airport reported efforts to clear its runway, while flights at Leeds Bradford Airport faced delays and cancellations.
Runways at Bristol and Birmingham airports were also temporarily closed but have since reopened, BBC reported.
Amber weather warnings for snow and ice remain in effect for Wales, the Midlands, and northwestern England, including Manchester and Liverpool.
The Met Office warns of severe disruption, with up to 40 cm of snow expected on higher ground. Yellow weather warnings cover other areas, including parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Snowfall reached 16 cm in Bingley, West Yorkshire, with temperatures dropping to -9.3 degrees Celsius in Aberdeenshire. Police in Wiltshire and Avon and Somerset reported significant road disruption, advising against non-essential travel.
National Highways deployed 500 gritting lorries and stockpiled 240,000 tonnes of salt to manage icy conditions.
According to BBC Weather, heavy rain and thawing snow have raised the risk of flooding in parts of northwest England and Wales.
The UK Health Security Agency’s amber cold weather alerts remain active, with temperatures expected to dip further from Monday.
