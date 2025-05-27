Blue Islands flight makes emergency landing after engine issue

A Blue Islands aircraft travelling from Birmingham to Jersey was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after take-off on Sunday due to technical issues with one of its two engines.

The aircraft, which has a capacity of 70 passengers, departed at 15:00 BST. Despite strong winds, the flight landed safely and no injuries were reported.

Passenger, crew and aircraft safety remains the airline’s top priority, a spokesperson confirmed. They added that the crew followed standard procedures throughout the flight and that the affected engine remained under control during the incident.

Passengers were provided with accommodation and meals on the night of the disruption.

Leanne Rowe, a passenger travelling with her family, described the experience as “pretty scary”.

The pilot, who managed the situation calmly and efficiently, received praise from those on board.

Birmingham Airport confirmed that the aircraft was diverted without causing any runway disruption. Fire engines were on standby as a precaution.

Following a detailed review, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) concluded that no further formal investigation into the incident is required.