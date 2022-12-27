Plans for British Indian Army memorial in Glasgow get go-ahead

It will be the first permanent memorial wall in Scotland to recognise the service and sacrifice made by more than four million soldiers who served in the British Indian Army.

An antique photograph of British Navy and Army (iStock)

By: Shubham Ghosh

Plans to set up a memorial to the British Indian Army in Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow have been given a go-ahead.

The plans for the structure, which will be erected near Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, were submitted on behalf of Colourful Heritage, which records first-hand accounts from first-generation members of the South Asian community located in Scotland, according to Glasgow Times.

The report said that the application to build the memorial was approved by Glasgow City Council, with conditions applying.

They include samples of the materials for building the pavilion and surrounding blocks being submitted for acceptance.

Besides, full details of the designs and content of carvings into the stone are also being submitted seeking clearance.

The planned memorial will feature a ‘Chattri’ (Dome), pillars which will be carved to make a South Asian design; benches where people can sit and reflect; and planting of new cherry trees.

The memorial also aims to represent the diversity of various religions such as Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, and Gurkhas and others who fought alongside British troops during the First (1914-18) and Second (1939-45) World Wars and celebrate the special link between Scotland and Force K6, the all-Muslim Punjabi regiment that escaped from Dunkirk during the Second Great War and reached Scotland.

The upcoming structure also aims to uphold the key values of selfless commitment and respect for others that was epitomised by Isobel Harling BEM, who tended to Force K6 graves in Kingussie for more than 70 years.