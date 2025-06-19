'28 Years Later' review round-up: Ralph Fiennes shines in Boyle and Garland’s messy, magnetic return to Britain’s infected world

It’s been over two decades since 28 Days Later redefined zombie horror, and now director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland have returned with 28 Years Later, a sequel that critics describe as strange, thrilling and unlike anything else in the genre right now.

Reviews across the board agree on one thing: this isn’t a typical follow-up. Instead of repeating past glories, 28 Years Later throws viewers into a mutated Britain trapped in isolation, where the infected are evolving, and survival feels like medieval warfare.

A bold, chaotic mix of horror, politics and family drama

Critics highlight how the film combines multiple genres like apocalyptic horror, folk survivalism and emotional family storylines. Many reviewers noted that Boyle’s visual direction still feels urgent and stylish, especially in the intense chase scenes through forests filled with new mutated variants: the sluggish “Slow-Lows” and terrifying Alpha berserkers.

Alfie Williams, who plays 12-year-old Spike, has been widely praised for anchoring the story. His journey across the infected mainland with his dying mother Isla is described as the film’s emotional spine. Comer’s performance drew strong acclaim, with some critics saying she gives the film its most grounded moments.





There’s also a consensus that Garland’s script tries to pack in big ideas, touching on Brexit, COVID-era isolationism, and climate dread, but doesn’t always manage to develop them fully. Still, the ambition is appreciated.





Ralph Fiennes delivers the film’s most memorable turn

While the film’s first half is loaded with action, the tone shifts completely when Ralph Fiennes appears as the enigmatic Dr. Kerson. Critics across the board say he steals the film, playing a soft-spoken, possibly unhinged survivor living in a bone temple. His eerie calm and philosophical monologues sparked comparisons to Apocalypse Now’s Colonel Kurtz.





The general verdict? 28 Years Later is uneven but never boring. It is an ambitious return that doesn’t shy away from chaos. And with part two, The Bone Temple, already in the works, reviewers agree: this wild new trilogy is just getting started.