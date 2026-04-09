22,000 students asked to return loans over weekend course issue

MORE than 22,000 students have been told to repay maintenance loans and grants after being informed their courses were not eligible.

Students on weekend courses received letters from the Student Loans Company (SLC) or their universities stating that maintenance loans and childcare grants had been awarded in error.

One letter seen by the BBC said the university had provided incorrect information and “unfortunately, they didn't tell us you only attended on the weekend”, adding that any “over-payment” must be repaid.

The BBC reported that the issue affects courses at 15 institutions, including London Met, Bath Spa, Leeds Trinity, Southampton Solent and Oxford Brookes. Many of the courses involved weekend teaching, with some online learning during the week.

In a joint statement via Universities UK, the institutions said the issue followed an “abrupt” government decision and that legal action was being considered. The Department for Education said students had been let down by “incompetence or abuse of the system”.

Maintenance loans are paid directly to students to cover living costs, while tuition fees are paid to universities. Some affected students also received childcare grants.

National Union of Students president Amira Campbell said students were “devastated”. “They're worried, they're not sleeping, they don't know where they're going to find the money,” she said.

Khawaja Ahsan, a student at the University of West London, told BBC: “I feel betrayed and massively let down.”

The SLC advised students to seek support if repayments cause “financial difficulties”. Universities said they were seeking clarification and focusing on support, while the government said institutions must act.