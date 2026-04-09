Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

22,000 students asked to return loans over weekend course issue

Students on weekend courses received letters from the Student Loans Company (SLC) or their universities stating that maintenance loans and childcare grants had been awarded in error.

Students

Maintenance loans are paid directly to students to cover living costs, while tuition fees are paid to universities.

Representational image: Getty
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 09, 2026
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

MORE than 22,000 students have been told to repay maintenance loans and grants after being informed their courses were not eligible.

Students on weekend courses received letters from the Student Loans Company (SLC) or their universities stating that maintenance loans and childcare grants had been awarded in error.

One letter seen by the BBC said the university had provided incorrect information and “unfortunately, they didn't tell us you only attended on the weekend”, adding that any “over-payment” must be repaid.

The BBC reported that the issue affects courses at 15 institutions, including London Met, Bath Spa, Leeds Trinity, Southampton Solent and Oxford Brookes. Many of the courses involved weekend teaching, with some online learning during the week.

In a joint statement via Universities UK, the institutions said the issue followed an “abrupt” government decision and that legal action was being considered. The Department for Education said students had been let down by “incompetence or abuse of the system”.

Maintenance loans are paid directly to students to cover living costs, while tuition fees are paid to universities. Some affected students also received childcare grants.

National Union of Students president Amira Campbell said students were “devastated”. “They're worried, they're not sleeping, they don't know where they're going to find the money,” she said.

Khawaja Ahsan, a student at the University of West London, told BBC: “I feel betrayed and massively let down.”

The SLC advised students to seek support if repayments cause “financial difficulties”. Universities said they were seeking clarification and focusing on support, while the government said institutions must act.

higher educationmaintenance loansstudent loansstudent loans companyuk universities

Related News

Shikshapatri manuscriptis
News

Sacred Hindu text leaves Oxford for national tour

Youth hubs in London, Midlands and Leeds aim to tackle crime
News

Youth hubs in London, Midlands and Leeds aim to tackle crime

Former Asian police officer admits role in 'staged crash fraud'
News

Former Asian police officer admits role in 'staged crash fraud'

Yvette-Cooper-hormuz-strait
News

Yvette Cooper calls Israel's attacks on Lebanon 'deeply damaging'

More For You

Starmer

Prime minister Keir Starmer is greeted as he arrives at the airport on April 8, 2026 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Getty Images

Starmer begins Gulf tour, calls for action to reopen Strait of Hormuz

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer said on Wednesday that more work is needed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz after the US-Iran ceasefire, as he began a visit to the Gulf.

Speaking to military personnel at a base in Saudi Arabia, he said, "We now ... have a ceasefire, but there’s a lot of work to do, as you will appreciate, a lot of work to make sure that that ceasefire becomes permanent and brings about the peace that we all want to see."

Keep ReadingShow less