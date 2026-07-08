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NHS ties hospital ratings to tackling racism, violence and sexual harassment

New rules seek to make employers accountable

NHS ties hospital ratings to tackling racism, violence and sexual harassment

Karin Smyth

Agencies
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJul 08, 2026
Eastern Eye

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THE NHS has introduced its first-ever staff standards aimed at tackling racism, violence and sexual harassment, with hospital performance ratings now tied to how staff are treated at work.

Announced on Monday (6), the new standards will hold NHS employers formally accountable for workforce welfare for the first time, covering more than one and a half million staff across England. Government said the move delivers on a commitment made in its 10 Year Health Plan.

Developed with NHS England, trade unions and staff representatives through the Social Partnership Forum, the standards address six areas: violence prevention and reduction, championing sexual safety, tackling racism, promoting flexible working, line management, and health and wellbeing support.

Minister for secondary care Karin Smyth said levels of racism, violence and sexual harassment reported by staff were “completely unacceptable” and that employers had previously faced no formal accountability to address them.

“For the first time, how Trusts treat their employees will be measured and published, because we know that when staff are supported, patients get better care,” Smyth said, calling the standards “a landmark step”.

Starting from July, NHS Trusts in secondary care, including acute hospitals, mental health services and ambulance trusts, must meet the standards. Performance will be assessed through a headline metric in the NHS Oversight Framework, meaning staff treatment will directly affect a Trust’s overall rating alongside waiting list and accident and emergency (A&E) metrics.

According to a statement, the NHS operates a zero-tolerance policy towards racism and violence against staff or patients. Even so, the most recent Staff Survey recorded unacceptable levels of racism and violence against workers, including sexual violence. For the second consecutive year, the proportion of staff who personally experienced violence at work from patients, relatives or members of the public rose, reaching 14.47 per cent.

Helga Pile and Ben Morrin, co-chairs of the National Social Partnership Forum, welcomed the standards, saying they “target the right priorities”. They added that the government would need to ensure proper oversight, support and challenge, and that partnership working between employers and unions should deliver lasting improvement for staff.

Professor Habib Naqvi, chief executive of the NHS Race and Health Observatory, described the workforce as “the backbone of the NHS”, delivering care under pressure despite facing compromised safety, inconsistent reporting and inadequate responses. He said the observatory’s “7 Principles of Anti-Racism for the NHS Workforce” would support organisations embedding the new standards, and pledged the observatory’s continued support.

Standards will be refined in future years, with plans to extend the framework to primary care, including GPs and dentists, and other service types.

Last month, government accepted recommendations from Lord Mann on tackling antisemitism and discrimination in the NHS, including measures to strengthen accountability for senior leaders.

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