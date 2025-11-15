Skip to content
NHS launches programme to tackle bullying of ethnic minority staff

Nearly nine in ten trusts reported higher bullying and harassment levels among ethnic minority staff in 2023

NHS minority staff

Programme aims to identify practical steps for reducing bullying and harassment and improving working conditions (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasNov 15, 2025
A NEW programme has been launched by the NHS Race and Health Observatory to tackle bullying, harassment and abuse within the health service, with a focus on the experiences of black, Asian and minority ethnic staff.

The 16-month initiative will analyse data, gather staff feedback and identify practical steps to improve workplace culture across the NHS, a statement said.

It will be delivered in partnership with the University of Birmingham, the University of Sheffield, and the NIHR Yorkshire and Humber Patient Safety Research Collaboration.

The initiative will also examine NHS staff survey results and historical data, compare practices across trusts, and conduct case studies of hospitals that have successfully reduced incidents of bullying and harassment.

According to the latest NHS Workforce Race Equality Standard report, almost 90 per cent of hospital trusts in 2023 recorded higher rates of harassment, bullying or abuse among ethnic minority staff than white staff. These behaviours have persisted for decades, affecting staff wellbeing, retention and, in some cases, patient care.

The Observatory said the study will provide detailed survey data at regional, integrated care board, and individual hospital trust level, segmented by ethnic group.

It will also explore trends over time and identify good practices that can be adopted across the NHS. Interviews and focus groups with staff will be conducted to understand the role of leadership, workplace culture and HR policies in shaping experiences.

The final report will include improvement targets for trusts, integrated care boards and NHS regions, aimed at reducing bullying and harassment and ensuring greater accountability where progress is slow.

The Observatory noted that tackling these issues could also reduce costs linked to legal claims, agency staffing and sickness absence.

Owen Chinembiri, assistant director for Workforce at the Observatory, said ethnic minority staff remain over represented in lower-paid roles and often report worse treatment than their white colleagues. He added that the programme will support trusts in setting clear targets and implementing measures to reduce these disparities.

Professor Habib Naqvi, chief executive of the Observatory, said previous research revealed that bullying, harassment and abuse continue to undermine staff wellbeing and trust within teams.

He pointed out that this programme will provide evidence-based recommendations for NHS organisations to promote inclusivity and civility across the workforce.

Researchers from the University of Birmingham and Sheffield highlighted that negative experiences for ethnic minority staff are closely linked to both staff morale and the quality of care delivered.

They said the programme will use a mixed-methods approach to identify interventions that make a tangible difference, giving staff a voice in shaping solutions.

In August, the Observatory published the first comprehensive review of ethnicity pay and progression gaps. Since September, it has also hosted a series of “Fairer Futures” roadshows across the country, which run through November.

By combining analysis of survey data, case studies and staff feedback, the Observatory aims to deliver practical recommendations to NHS trusts and regions, to create a safer and fairer working environment, the statement further said.

nhs race and health observatorynhsnhs minority ethnic staff

