Exclusive: Shame of all-white NHS leaders

REVEALED: The extent of white-only senior teams who run England’s hospitals

STUNTED PROGRESS: Statistics show that ethnic minority staff suffer disadvantage in the NHS

By: BARNIE CHOUDHURY

MORE THAN half the NHS trusts in England do not have a single south Asian executive director, an investigation by Eastern Eye can reveal.

Our analysis of 217 trust boards also revealed that more than four in 10 (42 per cent) do not have a single senior leader of colour.

Executive directors are responsible for the day-to-day running of hospitals, ambulance trusts or integrated care boards, which plan a community’s health needs.

Sources have told us of the shame and shock they feel about the lack of ethnic representation.

“I find this really concerning, the NHS owes its existence to our ethnic minority staff,” said the former chair of the British Medical Association (BMA), Dr Chaand Nagpaul.

“About 42 per cent of all doctors who work in the NHS come from ethnic minorities, the vast majority from south Asia, and about 26 per cent of all NHS staff are ethnic minorities.

“Now, unfortunately, the statistics show, repeatedly, that ethnic minority staff suffer disadvantage in the NHS.

“They have worse career progression, even though they’re highly capable and talented, they suffer bullying and harassment, about twice the rate of their white counterparts.

“We also know they experience uncivil and discriminatory behaviour, such as feeling excluded at work, having their professionalism doubted, and there’s an ethnic minority pay gap.

“Now, when you put that all together, if you have a leadership of executive directors, of which not a single person is of colour, I don’t think that sends the right message to ethnic minority doctors, nurses and staff who work in the NHS.”

High minority communities

Even in areas which have high black and south Asian populations, senior management teams do not appear to represent the communities they serve.

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust does not have a single executive director of colour.

Almost 35 per cent of Coventry is non-white, and 18.5 per cent are Asian, according to the 2021 census figures.

Towns such as Nuneaton and Bedworth in north Warwickshire have 13 per cent non-white communities, and even in Warwick, south of the county, Asians make up almost 10 per cent.

The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust and The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust do not have a single executive of colour.

The Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust has a black director of midwifery but no Asians on its executive board, even though they make up almost 19 per cent of the market town.

Sir David Nicholson, the former NHS England chief executive, chairs all three trusts, and during his time in charge he created the Equality and Diversity Council.

Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust, Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust have just six senior managers of colour who sit on boards between them, out of 22 executive directors.

Birmingham’s non-white population makes up 51 per cent of the city.

Nagpaul, who also chairs the BMA’s forum for racial and ethnic equality said, “It’s, I think, quite obvious, that if you have executive directors, clinical leaders in hospitals and community trusts that have got lived experience of being from an ethnic minority, or lived experience of having come to work in the NHS from another country, it stands to reason that there will be a better understanding of the experience of patients who are from ethnic minorities and also of healthcare staff.”

Robust defence

Some trusts with all-white executive directors, which Eastern Eye, contacted defended their position.

They pointed to the racial representation of their workforce and the number of minority non-executive directors on their boards.

The University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust is a case in point.

It does not have a single person of colour in its executive team, but three of its non-executive directors are ethnic minorities – either south or east Asian; none is black.

A spokesperson contended this was proof-positive of racial representation.

“We know that diverse boards make better decisions, and our board members bring a breadth of perspective and lived experience across a wide range of protected characteristics, from race and gender to religion and sexual orientation.

“There is always more we can and want to do and we are absolutely committed to our equality, diversity and inclusion agenda, which remains a core and important part of the board’s focus, alongside our work with partners in our local communities to tackle known health inequalities together.”

Others were equally robust about their ethnic representation.

A spokesperson for The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, whose seven executive directors are all white said, “As a trust we are committed to equality, diversity and inclusion, and (we) are working to make sure that our workforce reflects the local population.

“The latest published Workforce Race Equality information shows that overall, 14.2 per cent of our workforce is from a Black and Minority Ethnic background.

“For non-clinical staff this percentage is 4.5 per cent, lower than the local population, and for clinical staff including medical and dental staff this percentage is 17.3 per cent, higher than the local population.

“Whilst we have a number of board members from a BME background and many senior clinicians, we are working to improve the diversity of our broader senior leadership, and our published action plan will help us make more progress in this area.”

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust chief people officer, Paul Jones said, “We are an increasingly diverse organisation, with 18 per cent of our workforce from a BME background.

“We are intensely proud that we have 109 different nationalities represented in our workforce, which is a great source of strength.

“We recognise that this is not reflected in the makeup of our board.

“We want to ensure all staff have the opportunity to be heard, and that our board members understand their lived experiences.

“We have a dedicated diversity, inclusion and belonging strategy which incorporates programmes and initiatives including our staff networks which are chaired by a wide range of colleagues with any concerns raised directly to the trust board.”

Future representation

Others said they had put steps in place to increase ethnic representation in the future.

“As a trust, Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust (HCT), has changed its recruitment practices to improve the ethnic diversity of its main board.

“This year there will be two members from a minority ethnic background, Rukshana Kapasi, one of our non-executive directors, and Marcus Riddell, our incoming chief people officer.”

While that appears to be positive news, the website indicates that Mr Riddell is not allowed to vote on matters which affect the trust.

“The Royal Cornwall Hospitals are committed to increasing the diversity of our board in all respects, including ethnicity,” said a spokesperson for that trust.

“We are participating in the NHS England NExT director scheme which focuses particularly on supporting the development of people from local BAME communities and those with disability, who have senior level experience to bring to board level roles.

“We already have one NExT director working alongside our board and hope to make more appointments in the future.”

Again, NExT directors appear to be observers rather than decision makers.

So, what about the argument that non-executive directors proved that diversity in the NHS was being taken seriously?

“Under the chair and leadership of Professor Laura Serrant, the unitary board at Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust is satisfied that its current membership allows it to function effectively and that it is balanced, complete and appropriate.

“Three of the board’s 13 members are currently from Black and Minority Ethnic (BME) groups.

“This accounts for 23 per cent of our directors and aligns with the diversity figures for Sheffield as a whole, with 21 per cent of the city being made up of individuals from BME groups.”

Professor Serrant is one of the few chairs of colour.

But the problem with this argument, sources told Eastern Eye, is that NEDs are responsible for making sure the trust is run properly and not its day-to-day decision making.

Disturbing testimony

Eastern Eye has also been given disturbing testimony that some directors of colour are criticised if they try to speak up.

“I was taken to one side after a meeting,” one anonymous NED source told this newspaper, “and I was told in no uncertain terms not to keep on asking questions which could embarrass the trust.

“It was clear to me that they just couldn’t admit or didn’t want to admit that they’d failed black and Asians and didn’t want to be reminded of that at every board meeting.

“I’ll never forget their words, ‘Turn up, listen, have the tea and biscuits, spend a couple of hours, take the money and go home.’”

Another executive director told Eastern Eye, “When we do have a non-white executive or NED, you need to tread carefully to avoid being tarnished with ‘here we go again’.

“We need objective, fair, transparent and consistent processes including opportunities for interim jobs.

“Usually, you get a tap on the shoulder for interim posts, which then advantages certain folk.”

Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has one south Asian executive director, Sajid Azeb, who is also its deputy chief executive.

Almost one in three (32.1 per cent) in the city is Asian.

The peer, Lord Patel of Bradford, is a former chair of the trust.

He told Eastern Eye that non-executive directors can play an important role in helping with diversity and inclusivity.

“Things have improved a little bit, but you’re right, they’re shocking figures,” said the peer.

“How in this day and age, can you have figures still where you’ve got such a disparity in terms of the executives is actually very key.

“The non-executive membership is moving, it’s moving slowly, but there’s a lot of people who haven’t had the experience of being a non-exec.

“I think that certainly, if there was one thing I could do over the next five years is to say we have lots of good young, bright people, people of colour across the board, they need some experience in being a non-executive director, a lot of people don’t have that.

“It’s a different set of skills, because you’re not running things you are overseeing, you’re challenging.

“Now if you’re running a hospital, where you haven’t got people of colour at the executive level, that’s where day-to-day decisions are made.

“When you’ve got 25 per cent or there abouts of the NHS, from black and Asian background, to say you haven’t got even 10 or 15 per cent to make it to executive levels that difficult to stomach in 2024.”

Work culture

For those who work in the health sector, it is the senior leaders who run organisations day-to-day who create the culture for others to follow.

“This isn’t something new, is it?” asked the global mental health advocate, Poppy Jaman.

“If you look at the plethora of leadership papers, research from Harvard, Oxford, some of the world’s biggest business schools, universities and academic institutes, the one thing that we can all guarantee is that they repeatedly show that leadership matters, and diversity of thought in boards creates a huge difference in the way that systems and organisations are run.

“This isn’t an NHS thing, this isn’t a social care thing, this is just general, knowledge that to create an organisation that serves its population, it needs to reflect decision makers or systems that are actually feeding directly into that board or the decision-making part of that organisation.

“So, when you share data like that, I just find it really upsetting because I think, why is that?”

Jaman is also part of the steering committee for an organisation called Change the Race Ratio.

The group campaigns to increase racial representation in leadership roles for businesses.

She questions why there are so few executive leaders in NHS trusts.

“Is it because there aren’t enough black and brown people that are qualified to be on those boards?

“Is it because the outreach for recruitment hasn’t been thought through?

“Is it because people just haven’t thought about it?

“I find that very difficult to believe in the current climate, we’ve had more work around diversity and inclusion for leadership of organisations than ever before.

“So, it just surprises me that those changes haven’t happened.”

What Jaman advocates is for trusts to create talent pipelines.

“The other thing that to think about is how do we put people in those positions of responsibility?

“You need to create a pipeline into those roles.

“You can’t just go, I want a black person in this job, that that doesn’t work.

“Sometimes you see that level of tokenism taking place.

“You need to actually develop people, you need to put in board level recruitment programmes in place.”

Proactive steps

Some boards with no people of colour are trying to encourage racial representation.

Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust is an example.

Its group director of people and organisation development, Amanda Venner said, “We are aware of the importance of having a board and senior management team that properly represents the communities we work in.

“While our board does not currently include any person of colour, we actively encourage applications from a diverse range of people and are taking proactive steps to change that by developing a shadow board programme that will positively impact diversity as well as strengthen our succession capabilities.”

But campaigners are concerned that all-white NHS boards could lead to health disparities among minority communities.

The Darzi Review published last month (September) indicated that people of colour face health inequalities.

“Asian people experienced disproportionally longer waits for elective care after the pandemic than those from white backgrounds,” said the report.

“Asian people experienced an eight per cent overall fall relative to white groups in elective procedure rates – with this as high as 23 per cent in therapeutic cardiac appointments.

“Black people also experienced a large drop in some areas, with a 19 per cent drop in cataracts procedures relative to the white population.

“Similarly, in mental health, people from minority ethnic groups experienced worse outcomes; waited longer for assessment; and were less likely to receive a course of treatment following assessment in the NHS Talking Therapies Programme.

“There is a substantial evidence base that shows that people from minority backgrounds are more likely to be sectioned under the Mental Health Act.”

Lack of ethnic clinicians

Another problem is the lack of black and south Asian medical directors.

“It’s really important to have ethnic minority clinicians holding positions, like a chief medical officer position or also a chief nursing officer position,” said the former doctors’ leader, Chaand Nagpaul.

“What we also know is that there are higher levels of disciplinary referrals, unfairly so, amongst ethnic minority doctors.

“You’re twice as likely to be referred to the regulator if you’re a doctor from an ethnic minority background, three times more likely if you’ve come to work in the UK from another country.

“These are devastating experiences for healthcare staff to be actually referred to a regulator, to be scrutinised, to have your professionalism doubted.

“These high levels of rates of disciplinary processes to some degree, we believe, would be addressed if we had a leadership that was more sensitive to and understood the experiences of ethnic minority staff working in the NHS.”

Eastern Eye contacted the Department for Health and Social Care but despite several email exchanges it did not comment.

A spokesperson for NHS England said, “While we have seen some positive improvements this year, with more black and minority ethnic staff in senior positions in the NHS than at any point in its history, we know there is much more to do, and with the NHS workforce more diverse than ever, progress is particularly critical.

“That’s why we have created the NHS equality, diversity and inclusion improvement plan to ensure that people from all backgrounds have the same opportunities to thrive in the NHS no matter what job role they are in.”

Additional reporting by Krishna Bhanu, Aparna Sreevalsan, Chloe Leggett, Maddie Reader, Steven Whitear, Emily Pitt-Shaw, Mia Lutchman and Hannah Foley.